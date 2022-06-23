Week 12 Sprint to the Finish: Skyland Conference 2022 Season Awards

The sun has set on the New Jersey high school 2022 spring track season with Saturday’s Meet of Champions at Franklin H.S., the site of my first scholastic meet of the season, the Skyland Conference Relays, and the state’s most anticipated event the crowning of individual champions.

The Skyland Conference was well-represented with over 40 boys and girls individually competing with NJ’s best. It was, however, the guys who celebrated gold medal performances in Jordan Hartley of Watchung Hills and Joe Licata of Gill St. Bernard’s.

Licata was the first to strike gold by tossing a New Jersey’s best of 64-08 on his last attempt to win the shot put in a highly anticipated match-up between Delsea’s Jason Nwosu and Bergen Catholic’s freshman phenom Benjamin Shue. The Princeton-bound Licata bested runner-up Nwosu by a little more than two feet.

Hartley, who specializes in the jumps, would have a more difficult time navigating the heavy winds which were a major factor in the scoring of the high jump, triple jump, and the long jump.

The Watchung Hills senior, who single handedly played a major role in the 2022 Warriors boys spring track program winning the Somerset County Championship by one point, would now win a Meet of Champions gold medal in the long jump by a single inch!

Licata and Hartley would both capture another medal with the Gill St. Bernard’s senior winning a silver in the discus with a new PR of 194-03 while the Warrior’s Hartley would garner a fourth-place medal in the triple jump at 44-01.75.

Other Skyland Medalists

The following athletes received medals for placing in the top eight for each event.

For the girls, North Plainfield’s freshman Nyla Felton placed fifth in the 100m at 12.36 while Alexa LaSasso of North Hunterdon (2:15.63) and Maddie Scheier of Somerville (2:15.99) were fifth and eighth respectively in the 800m.

Montgomery’s Julia Scrudato placed sixth in the 1600m in 4:56.06 while teammate Caroline Mehlhorn finished sixth in the 3200m (11:00.88) as rival Courtney Kaiser of Bridgewater-Raritan took fourth (10:53.22).

In the pole vault, Lauren Cashman placed sixth (11-00) for Montgomery and Sara Sahidi of Ridge earned fifth in the discus (134-05).

North Hunterdon won silver in the 4x100 relay (49.87) and 4x400 relay (4:00.74). Franklin was fifth (50.17) in the 4x100 relay, while Voorhees finished seventh (9:49.64) in the 4x800 relay.

As for the boys, Kente Edwards would finish eighth in the 100m (10.93) and fifth in the 200m (22.35) along with fellow North Hunterdon Lion James Kobylski sixth (22.50).

Warren Hills’ Lossenie Fofana earned fifth in the 400m (50.19) while Elisha Bugasch was seventh (50.43) for Hunterdon Central.

In the 3200m, Jack Tavaglione of Voorhees finished fifth (9:21.70). Jason Agyemang of North Plainfield placed fourth in the 110 hurdles in 14.43.

Hunterdon Central’s O’Sullivan brothers finished second and fourth in the pole vault as Kevin (15-00) won the silver and Brian fourth (14-00). Rival Damian Scouloukas of Hunterdon Central was seventh (13-06).

Ryan Drwal of North Hunterdon earned eighth (161-08) in the javelin while the Lions 4x100 relay did the same (43.62).

Find COMPLETE RESULTS here, PHOTOS here and VIDEO here are from Saturday’s Meet of Champions at Franklin H.S.

Congratulations to all that made the Gold, Silver, and Bronze medal teams!

GMC BOYS GOLD, SILVER AND BRONZE MEDAL TEAMS

100m Dash

1. Kente Edwards, North Hunterdon

2. Jackson Gottlick, Watchung Hills

3. James Kobylski, North Hunterdon

200m Dash

1. Kente Edwards, North Hunterdon

2. James Kobylski, North Hunterdon

3. Elisha Bugasch, Hunterdon Central

400m Dash

1. Lossenie Fofana, Warren Hills

2. Elisha Bugasch, Hunterdon Central

3. Richard Strange, Voorhees

800m Run

1. James Kisker, Ridge

2. Andrew McCabe, Ridge

3. Patrick Doran, Ridge

110m Hurdles

1. Jason Agyemang, North Plainfield

2. Owen Mays, Ridge

3. Keith Holloway, Montgomery

400m Hurdles

1. Jason Agyemang, North Plainfield

2. Richard Strange, Voorhees

3. Owen Mays, Ridge

1600m Run

1. Andrew McCabe, Ridge

2. Jack Tavaglione, Voorhees

3. Patrick Doran, Ridge

3200m Run

1. Jackson Barna, Ridge

2. Jack Tavaglione, Voorhees

3. David McKinnon, North Hunterdon

Shot Put

1. Joe Licata, Gill St. Bernard’s

2. Cameren Anderson, Franklin

3. Zac Saunders, Gill St. Bernard’s

Discus

1. Joe Licata, Gill St. Bernard’s

2. Tyler McCatharn, Watchung Hills

3. Cameren Anderson, Franklin

Javelin

1. Ryan Drwal, North Hunterdon

2. Hunter Paulter, North Hunterdon

3. Jake Vega, North Hunterdon

Long Jump

1. Jordan Hartley, Watchung Hills

2. Damian Scouloukas, Hunterdon Central

3. Tyler Rynearson, Somerville

Triple Jump

1. Jordan Hartley, Watchung Hills

2. Damian Scouloukas, Hunterdon Central

3. Elias Hanley, Voorhees

High Jump

1. Jordan Hartley, Watchung Hills

2. Daniel Okafor, Franklin

3. Nicolo Caminiti, Bernards

Pole Vault

1. Kevin O’Sullivan, Hillsborough

2. Brian O’Sullivan, Hillsborough

3. Damian Scouloukas, Hunterdon Central

4x100 Relay

1. North Hunterdon

2. Hillsborough

3. Montgomery

4x400 Relay

1. Ridge

2. Warren Hills

3. Montgomery

4x800 Relay

1. Ridge

2. Montgomery

3. North Hunterdon

GMC GIRLS GOLD, SILVER AND BRONZE MEDAL TEAMS

100m Dash

1. Nyla Felton, North Plainfield

2. Ernestina Danquah, Hillsborough

3. Danielle DiEsso, North Hunterdon

200m Dash

1. Nyla Felton, North Plainfield

2. Alexa LaSasso, North Hunterdon

3. Nubia Gooding, Pingry

400m Dash

1. Alexa LaSasso, North Hunterdon

2. Sabrina Sardar, Hillsborough

3. Danielle Gordon, Somerville

800m Run

1. Alexa LaSasso, North Hunterdon

2. Maddie Scheier, Somerville

3. Sophia Reich, North Hunterdon

110m Hurdles

1. Noreen Hussain, Hunterdon Central

2. Jia Qi, Montgomery

3. Aliyah Walker, North Plainfield

400m Hurdles

1. Sabrina Sardar, Hillsborough

2. Alexa LaSasso, North Hunterdon

3. Adriana Rollins, Franklin

1600m Run

1. Julia Scrudato, Montgomery

2. Sophia Reich, North Hunterdon

3. Maddie Scheier, Somerville

3200m Run

1. Courtney Kaiser, Bridgewater-Raritan

2. Caroline Mehlhorn, Montgomery

3. Cassidy Roop, North Hunterdon

Shot Put

1. Nilaja Wiltshire, Phillipsburg

2. Sara Sahadi, Ridge

3. Michaela Ruffa, Hillsborough

Discus

1. Sara Sahadi, Ridge

2. Nilaja Wiltshire, Phillipsburg

3. Claudia DeRasmo, Hillsborough

Javelin

1. Sara Sahadi, Ridge

2. Ryana Golson, Warren Hills

3. Kayla Lockburner, Hillsborough

Long Jump

1. Olivia Smalley, Hunterdon Central

2. Sierra Mark, Ridge

3. Samantha Slater, Somerville

Triple Jump

1. Olivia Smalley, Hunterdon Central

2. Maura Medenilla, Ridge

3. Somfena Enwerekowe, North Plainfield

High Jump

1. Adana Obuba, Montgomery

2. Julia McKenna, Somerville

3. Cira Palmera, Hillsborough

Pole Vault

1. Lauren Cashman, Montgomery

2. Ella Karolewski, Hillsborough

3. Noreen Hussain, Hunterdon Central

4x100 Relay

1. North Hunterdon

2. Franklin

3. Pingry

4x400 Relay

1. North Hunterdon

2. Franklin

3. Pingry

4x800 Relay

1. Voorhees

2. Ridge

3. Bridgewater-Raritan

