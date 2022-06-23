ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson Share an Unusual Skincare Bonding Activity — & It's Weirdly Romantic

By Katherine Speller
 2 days ago
Every couple has the little things they do together: the go-to show to binge, the outdoorsy activity they love, whatever sexy things they mutually dig. And sometimes, yeah, they get weird. In Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson’s case, they’ve found a bonding activity that lines up with the mogul’s brand and hits that cute-but-also-gross sweet spot: They treat their zits together .

By now we all know that Kim Kardashian takes her skincare very seriously (for better or worse) and, in an interview for “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” she talked about how that’s something she and boyfriend Pete Davidson have in common. So much so that they even have some synced up break-outs that have made sharing derm appointments doable.

“We go to dermatologists together, we inject our pimples together,” Kardashian told Fallon. “The dermatologist is like, ‘Is this contagious? You guys always have pimples at the same time.’”

Given how many couples I know who engage in a little bit of that Dr. Pimple Popper- life together , this isn’t all that shocking. But it’s also kind of sweet. And Kim does say that skincare being part of their “major bonding” activities is something she really loves about their relationship. So maybe the couples that handle zits together, stick together.

Pete has also racked up some good skincare boyfriend cred in his time with Kim. She shared that he’s even helped her do her skincare at night when she was worried about forgetting (because he knew it was important to her).

“I kept on talking all night like, ‘Oh my god, I have this pimple, I have this pimple, don’t let me fall asleep, I have to put pimple medicine on it before I go to sleep,” she said. “Fell asleep, forgot, woke up in the morning with dried pimple medicine on my face.”

That part is a little bit adorable too. While attitudes toward acne and zits are shifting (thanks, Gen Z) and it really isn’t the end of the world if you’ve got a spot on your face, it is nice to know your partner is aware of what you want to do for your face and sweet enough to dab a little drying lotion or whatever on when you get sleepy.

And don’t we all deserve someone who wants to love us fully — warts, zits and all?

