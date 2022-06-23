Greenville woman accused in fatal Augusta Street hit and run to appear in court Tuesday

A Greenville woman charged in a hit and run that left 38-year-old Brittany Langley Lawson dead along Augusta Street will appear in court Tuesday morning, according to the 13th Circuit Solicitor's Office.

Veronica Thorp, 38, was charged in 2021 with reckless homicide, hit and run with death and driving under suspension, according to arrest warrants. She will appear before Greenville County Judge G.D. “Doc” Morgan, Jr. at 10 a.m. Tuesday, according to the Solicitor's Office.

The Solicitor's Office declined to release any further information on the nature of the hearing. The scheduled hearing was not reflected in online court records as of Thursday afternoon.

Lawson, 38, was walking with her dog, Chloe, on Augusta Street on June 3, 2021 when she was struck by a vehicle. Thorp was accused of veering off the roadway and crossing onto a sidewalk where she struck Lawson and her dog.

Related: Greenville woman charged with reckless homicide in death of pedestrian on Augusta

Read this: It will be a painful holiday season for the Lawson family, but they're giving to neighbors

Scott Lawson, Brittany's husband, memorialized Brittany Lawson in October 2021 in collaboration with the Children's Museum of the Upstate by dedicating a bench in her honor. The museum was and still is a place that family visits frequently.

After the accident, the South Carolina Department of Transportation designed a "road diet" project in the residential area of Augusta Street where Brittany Lawson was fatally struck. Although a redesign had been needed for years, city leaders said, a renewed push toward making improvements was made after her death.

Safety: Augusta Road redesign underway in Greenville after months of analysis

The road diet will reduce lanes to allow for a center shared turning lane or median. Construction is expected to begin summer 2023.

Tamia Boyd is a Michigan native who covers breaking news in Greenville. Email her at tboyd@gannett.com, and follow her on Twitter @tamiamb.

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: Greenville woman accused in fatal Augusta Street hit and run to appear in court Tuesday