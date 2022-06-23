ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kourtney Kardashian Shares Adorable Photos of Penelope Celebrating at 'Camp North' for North West's Birthday

By Taylor Plumstead
SheKnows
SheKnows
 2 days ago
Kourtney Kardashian Barker’s daughter Penelope and her cousin, Kim Kardashian’s daughter North, are pretty tight. Not only do they live close by — but they’re close in age, too, with North turning 9 like Penelope last week. To celebrate, Kim threw North an amazing, spooky-themed birthday party in the wilderness — at a woodsy retreat dubbed “Camp North.” And according to Kourtney’s latest Instagram pics, it looks like Penelope had an absolute blast at the birthday celebration.

“Camp North,” Kourtney wrote in her Jun. 23 Instagram caption. The post includes a handful of photos and videos from North’s birthday party, which Kim recently spoke about in an interview with The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. “So, she wanted to have a spooky, wilderness-themed birthday party,” Kardashian said. “So I took them out camping in the wilderness.”

Based on Kourtney’s Instagram snaps, it looks like Kim went above and beyond to make North’s dream come true. “Camp North” seemed to take place on a rustic, wooded campground, including patio furniture scattered around cozy campfire for party guests to enjoy. Archery lessons, a huge zip-lining course, and fireside board games and cups of tea were all elements from the birthday festivities.

As Kim shared, the group of girls also got to take a special effects make-up class taught by none other than the birthday girl herself. Even though Kourtney didn’t share any pictures of the course taught by North, you can see Penelope’s dedication to the spooky theme in her beanie with a faux butcher knife on top.

Happy Birthday, North!

These celeb parents know how to throw an epic birthday bash !

SheKnows

