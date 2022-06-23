CBS announces primetime slate for 2022-23 season
(WHNT) — CBS has announced premiere dates for its primetime slate of returning and new television shows this fall.
The 2022-23 fall season begins on Monday, September 19.
The network will roll out four new shows and 18 returning ones over a few weeks. This year’s new series include “So Help Me Todd,” “East New York,” “The Real Love Boat,” and “Fire Country.”
This year’s fall lineup includes:
Saturday, September 17
- 9 p.m. to 10 p.m.: 48 Hours (season 35 premiere)
Sunday, September 18
- 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.: 60 Minutes (season 55 premiere)
Monday, September 19
- 7 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.: The Neighborhood (season 5 premiere)
- 7:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.: Bob Hearts Abishola (season 4 premiere)
- 8 p.m. to 9 p.m.: NCIS (season 20 premiere)
- 9 p.m. to 10 p.m.: NCIS: Hawai’i (season 2 premiere)
Tuesday, September 20
- 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.: FBI (season 5 premiere)
- 8 p.m. to 9 p.m.: FBI: International (season 2 premiere)
- 9 p.m. to 10 p.m.: FBI: Most Wanted (season 4 premiere)
Wednesday, September 21
- 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.: Survivor (two-hour season 43 premiere)
- 9 p.m. to 10 p.m.: The Amazing Race (season 34 premiere)
Sunday, September 25
- 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.: Big Brother (season 24 premiere)
Wednesday, September 28
- 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.: Survivor (90-minute episode)
- 8:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.: The Amazing Race (90-minute episode)
Thursday, September 29
- 7 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.: Young Sheldon (season 6 premiere)
- 7:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.: Ghosts (season 2 premiere)
- 8 p.m. to 9 p.m.: So Help Me Todd (series debut)
- 9 p.m. to 10 p.m.: CSI: Vegas (season 2 premiere)
Sunday, October 2
- 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.: 60 Minutes
- 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.: The Equalizer (season 3 premiere)
- 8:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.: East New York (series debut)
Wednesday, October 5
- 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.: Survivor
- 8 p.m. to 9 p.m.: The Real Love Boat (series debut)
- 9 p.m. to 10 p.m.: The Amazing Race
Friday, October 7
- 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.: S.W.A.T. (season 6 premiere)
- 8 p.m. to 9 p.m.: Fire Country (series debut)
- 9 p.m. to 10 p.m.: Blue Bloods (season 13 premiere)
Sunday, October 9
- 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.: 60 Minutes
- 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.: The Equalizer
- 8 p.m. to 9 p.m.: East New York
- 9 p.m. to 10 p.m.: NCIS: Los Angeles (season 14 premiere)
