CBS announces primetime slate for 2022-23 season

By Zach Hester
 2 days ago

(WHNT) — CBS has announced premiere dates for its primetime slate of returning and new television shows this fall.

The 2022-23 fall season begins on Monday, September 19.

The network will roll out four new shows and 18 returning ones over a few weeks. This year’s new series include “So Help Me Todd,” “East New York,” “The Real Love Boat,” and “Fire Country.”

This year’s fall lineup includes:

Saturday, September 17

  • 9 p.m. to 10 p.m.: 48 Hours (season 35 premiere)

Sunday, September 18

  • 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.: 60 Minutes (season 55 premiere)

Monday, September 19

  • 7 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.: The Neighborhood (season 5 premiere)
  • 7:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.: Bob Hearts Abishola (season 4 premiere)
  • 8 p.m. to 9 p.m.: NCIS (season 20 premiere)
  • 9 p.m. to 10 p.m.: NCIS: Hawai’i (season 2 premiere)

Tuesday, September 20

  • 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.: FBI (season 5 premiere)
  • 8 p.m. to 9 p.m.: FBI: International (season 2 premiere)
  • 9 p.m. to 10 p.m.: FBI: Most Wanted (season 4 premiere)

Wednesday, September 21

  • 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.: Survivor (two-hour season 43 premiere)
  • 9 p.m. to 10 p.m.: The Amazing Race (season 34 premiere)

Sunday, September 25

  • 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.: Big Brother (season 24 premiere)

Wednesday, September 28

  • 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.: Survivor (90-minute episode)
  • 8:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.: The Amazing Race (90-minute episode)

Thursday, September 29

  • 7 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.: Young Sheldon (season 6 premiere)
  • 7:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.: Ghosts (season 2 premiere)
  • 8 p.m. to 9 p.m.: So Help Me Todd (series debut)
  • 9 p.m. to 10 p.m.: CSI: Vegas (season 2 premiere)

Sunday, October 2

  • 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.: 60 Minutes
  • 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.: The Equalizer (season 3 premiere)
  • 8:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.: East New York (series debut)

Wednesday, October 5

  • 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.: Survivor
  • 8 p.m. to 9 p.m.: The Real Love Boat (series debut)
  • 9 p.m. to 10 p.m.: The Amazing Race

Friday, October 7

  • 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.: S.W.A.T. (season 6 premiere)
  • 8 p.m. to 9 p.m.: Fire Country (series debut)
  • 9 p.m. to 10 p.m.: Blue Bloods (season 13 premiere)

Sunday, October 9

  • 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.: 60 Minutes
  • 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.: The Equalizer
  • 8 p.m. to 9 p.m.: East New York
  • 9 p.m. to 10 p.m.: NCIS: Los Angeles (season 14 premiere)

To see the lineup announcement video from CBS, click here .

Huntsville Amateur Radio Club holds annual field day

On Saturday, June 25th, and Sunday the 26th, the Huntsville Amateur Radio Club (HARC) held their annual Field Day Operations. During this event ham radio clubs and individuals operate using emergency power, like gasoline, generators, or batteries to practice communications during a simulated emergency, along with training for emergency situations the event doubles as a contest. […]
NCIS Season 20 is not coming to CBS in July 2022

Our eyes are on the return date for NCIS. We want to know when we’ll get answers about Parker. When is the NCIS Season 20 premiere?. We left Parker and the team in a questionable situation. Parker is being framed for murder, and his ex-wife has something to do with it. What exactly is this case all about? We have to wait for the NCIS Season 20 premiere to get our answers.
Daytime Emmy Winners 2022: 'General Hospital' & 'The Kelly Clarkson Show' Dominate The Night

The 49th annual Daytime Emmy Awards took place this Friday, June 24, at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Pasadena, and the ceremony yielded outstanding results for ABC’s General Hospital, already known for being the longest-running American soap opera. The series, which has been airing since 1963, was awarded five awards including Outstanding Directing Team for a Drama Series and Outstanding Daytime Drama Series.
‘Blue Bloods’ Reveals Season 13 Premiere Date

We are still a few months away from the 13th season premiere of the popular CBS police procedural TV drama, Blue Bloods. However, today the popular network shares some exciting news as we wait, revealing the fall premiere date of the hit series. That’s right, the wait may be far...
‘Blue Bloods’ Fans Reveal Their Favorite Partner of Danny Reagan’s

Given Blue Bloods‘ longevity, it makes sense that our favorite characters have worked with multiple partners over the years. In fact, Eddie Janko just had a change in partnership earlier this past season. That said, as one of the police drama’s original characters, Danny Reagan (Donnie Wahlberg) has had a slew of partners. For the last nine years or so, he’s been partnered with actress Marisa Ramirez’s Maria Baez. However, interestingly, he’s actually gone through six partners in total. Given his array of partners, fans have taken to social media to reveal their all-time favorite.
‘NCIS’: How Old Is Ducky Actor David McCallum?

The cast of “NCIS” has seen a lot of turnover since debuting its pilot episode so many years ago. However, nearly two decades later, one cast member continues to make occasional returns, much to the delight of fans. Sean Murray and Brian Dietzen are two of the three remaining original season one cast members. They continue to hold prominent roles within the series. However, it’s “NCIS” former medical examiner, Dr. Donald “Ducky” Mallard, played by David McCallum, that continues to bring joy to fans with each appearance. And, despite the actor’s age, each Ducky appearance is nothing short of dynamic.
How To Spot a Deepfake and Avoid Scams

New technology makes it nearly impossible to tell fake video or audio clips from real ones. Now, as the software used to create these “deepfakes” becomes more widespread, scammers are using it to steal money and sensitive information.
Victims of Logan County helicopter crash identified

LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The six victims of a tragic helicopter crash in Logan County have been identified. According to the West Virginia State Police, the office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Charleston identified the victims as John Nagle II, 53 of Austin, Texas, Donald Sandhoff, 69 of Durham, North Carolina, Kevin Warren, 51 of […]
