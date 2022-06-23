ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evans Mills, NY

Honorable Lloyd Edwin Fraser, 89, formerly of Evans Mills

By Submitted by funeral home
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEVANS MILLS, New York (WWNY) - Honorable Lloyd Edwin Fraser, 89, formerly of Evans Mills passed away on June 15, 2022 in Florida. Arrangements have been entrusted to Cleveland Funeral Home Inc., Watertown. Lloyd was born October 20, 1932, the son of Clifford and Geneva Van Allen Fraser. He...

Kathleen Gilmore, 103, of Hannawa Falls

HANNAWA FALLS, New York (WWNY) - Kathleen Gilmore, 103, of Hannawa Falls NY, passed peacefully on (date), at United Helpers Rehabilitation and Senior Center in Canton, NY with loved ones at her side. She was born on February 21, 1919 to Alfred (Fred) and Nellie VanSant Town in Russell, NY.
HANNAWA FALLS, NY
David F. Wilder, 73, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - David F. Wilder, 73, of Watertown passed away Thursday morning, June 23, 2022, at Samaritan Keep Home where he had resided since October 23, 2020. David was born September 26, 1948 in Watertown, son of Harold C. “Red” and Hazel Reynolds Wilder and he was a graduate of Watertown High School. He was a salesman for Sparacino’s Distributing. He then began his career as a salesman for Best Distributing, which became Eagle Beverage. David also managed the family business, Poor House Tavern, for many years.
WATERTOWN, NY
Edward W. Grunert, 94, formerly of Lowville and Croghan

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Edward W. Grunert, 94, formerly of Park Ave., Lowville, and Croghan, died Tuesday, June 21, 2022 at Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville. Born November 26, 1927 in Croghan, NY, a son of Clemence and Julia (Besha) Grunert, he was educated at Fr. Leo Memorial School in Croghan.
CROGHAN, NY
Gwendolyn J. “Gwen” Hack, 94, of Lowville

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Gwendolyn J. “Gwen” Hack, 94, a resident of Lewis County Health System Nursing Home, formerly of Brookside Senior Living Community and Beaver Falls, passed away on Thursday, June 23, 2022 at the nursing home. A funeral service will be held at 3:00 p.m....
LOWVILLE, NY
Linda E. Towne, 78, of Carthage

CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Linda E. Towne, 78, of 607 State Street died peacefully on Wednesday evening, June 22, 2022, at the St. Joseph’s Hospital in Syracuse, NY where she had been a patient for a few days. Linda was born on December 29, 1943, in Hammond, NY to the late Oliver & Ruby (Smith) Gordinier. She attended school at the Augustinian Academy in Carthage. Linda was primarily a homemaker. Services will be held privately by the family. She married Donald Leroy Towne on February 8, 1960, in Harrisville, New York. Mr. Towne died in 1971. Linda is survived by her daughter, Deborah Lynn Towne Morgan, Carthage; a stepson, Anthony Sakowski, Jr., North Carolina; a special friend, Tanya Hanzel, of Carthage and several nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by many siblings, Thelma Marcellus, Leonna Pennock, Muriel Slate, Llewyln Gordinier, Oliver Gordinier, Anita Ellis, Merrill Gordinier, and a son- in law Titus Briscoe Morgan. She will be dearly missed, she was the most loving, caring person and would do anything for anyone. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc. located at 500 State Street, Carthage, NY 13619.
CARTHAGE, NY
Garnet F. Weaver, 68, of Gouverneur

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Garnet F. Weaver, 68, passed away on Wednesday at this home. A celebration of life will be held on Friday, July 1 from 4-8 pm at the Gouverneur Community Center. Arrangements are with the Green Funeral Home, Gouverneur.
GOUVERNEUR, NY
Louise H. Thesier, 88, formerly of Deer River

MOORESVILLE, North Carolina (WWNY) - Louise H. Thesier, 88, a former longtime resident of Deer River, NY died Saturday, June 18,2022 at the Mitchell Mack Hospice House in Mooresville, NC. Louise was born on June 12,1934 in Lowville, the daughter of the late Leon and Antoinette (Clark) Rima. She was...
MOORESVILLE, NC
Kenneth “Heimer” F. Strife, 89, of Croghan

CROGHAN, New York (WWNY) - Kenneth “Heimer” F. Strife, 89, of Convent St., Croghan, died on Sunday, June 19, 2022, in Lewis County General Hospital shortly after being admitted after being stricken at home. Born April 13, 1933 in Croghan, NY, a son of Anthony P. and Veronica...
CROGHAN, NY
Watertown CitiBus service to Thompson Park begins for season

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Summer Saturday CitiBus service to Thompson Park is up and running for the season. The A-2 Washington street bus will make a stop at Thompson Park in place of its normal stop on Washington Street by Watertown High School. The A-2 route will not...
WATERTOWN, NY
Susan M. Dolce, 88, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Susan M. Dolce, Watertown, passed away Tuesday, June 21st at Samaritan Keep Nursing Home. She was 88 years old. Born in Gouverneur October 07, 1933, Susan was a daughter of John and Mayvis (LaVack) Whitmore. Following her high school graduation Susan graduated from Mercy Hospital School of nursing in 1954. Early in her career Susan primarily worked in various New York City Hospitals. She eventually returned to the north country to work for and retire from Jefferson County Public Health following 16 years of service.
WATERTOWN, NY
Michael J. Nugent, 36 of Ogdensburg

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Funeral services for Michael J. Nugent, age 36 of Ogdensburg will be held at 2:00pm on Monday (June 27, 2022) at the Fox & Murray Funeral Home with Rev. Walter Smith officiating. Calling hours will be held prior to the service from 10:00am until the time of the service. Mr. Nugent passed away on Wednesday (June 22, 2022) at Claxton Hepburn Medical Center.
OGDENSBURG, NY
CHJC Teen Center has a lot to offer

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Children’s Home of Jefferson County’s Teen Center offers a variety of youth activities and educational programs. Preventative programs manager Melissa Shova and Jason Miles, who’s been going to the Teen Center for six years, briefed us about it on 7 News This Morning.
WATERTOWN, NY
The Class of 2022 celebrated Friday night

PHILADELPHIA, New York (WWNY) - Plenty of pomp and circumstance was played across the North Country Friday night. The iconic send off tune played at Indian River Central School, one of many districts across the tri-county region holding high school graduation ceremonies for the Class of 2022 on Friday. Over...
PHILADELPHIA, NY
TI region still needs lifeguards at state parks, even with pay hike

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Swimming at state parks is set to open Saturday even though the Thousand Islands region still needs lifeguards. According to the governor’s office, the region needs another 15 lifeguards to reach the optimal number of 66 guards. As a way to entice people to...
WATERTOWN, NY
Thompson Park concert, fireworks show coming up next week

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown Noon Rotary Club will host the Concert in the Park on June 30. Carl McLaughlin appeared on 7 News at Noon on Thursday to talk about the event at Watertown’s Thompson Park. Watch his interview above. The Double Barrel Blues Band will...
WATERTOWN, NY
Crane School of Music Reunion Concert

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) SUNY Potsdam’s Reunion 2022 will feature a special gathering of trombone alumni and faculty from The Crane School of Music -- with 76 trombones set to take the stage during their free concert on July 16. This is the third reunion of the former Crane...
WATERTOWN, NY
Biomass plant on Fort Drum could close next spring

FORT DRUM, New York (WWNY) - A biomass plant that provides Fort Drum with 100 percent of its energy could close next year after legislation supporting its operations failed to make it through Albany. The 32 employees who work at the biomass facility on Fort Drum were told this week...
FORT DRUM, NY
‘We give thanks to God’; NY Catholic bishops react to Roe decision

(WWNY) - New York’s Catholic leaders have released a statement about the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, ending constitutional protections for abortion. Among them is Terry LaValley, bishop of the Diocese of Ogdensburg, which oversees Catholics throughout northern New York. A statement on the...
RELIGION
Traffic advisory: Watertown’s Clay & Washington streets

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - One Watertown street will be closed and another will have one lane closed Friday. DPW crews will be working on the 300 block of Clay Street, closing that street between Sterling and Academy streets. Crews will also be working at the Park Avenue and Woodruff...
WATERTOWN, NY
Blast From the Past: beating the heat in 2005

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - This week on Blast From the Past, we go back to June 2005 when people were seeking relief from hot temperatures. Watch the story by then reporter Jessica Layton on Friday on 7 News this Evening at 6 p.m.
WATERTOWN, NY

