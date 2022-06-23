Woman facing attempted murder charges after ‘ambush-style attack’ on Henry Co. deputies

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — A woman is behind bars for multiple counts of attempted murder after she reportedly ambushed four deputies Wednesday night, shooting at them from the woods in Henry County.

According to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, a 911 call came in at approximately 9:20 p.m. on Wednesday, June 22 about a person hearing voices at 695 Pine Valley Drive in Bassett.

Authorities say the caller reported that the individual was armed with a handgun and was at an unknown location outside the home.

When deputies arrived at the scene and headed toward the house, the sheriff’s office tells WFXR News that the person opened fire on them “in an ambush-style attack” from a wooded area.

As the deputies tried to find cover, the individual moved through the woods, sporadically firing additional shots for about 20 minutes, according to officials.

The sheriff’s office brought in its tactical team, who found the person in a wooded area and took her into custody without incident around 11 p.m.

Authorities tell WFXR News that 26-year-old Heather L. Hart — who lives at the Bassett address mentioned by the 911 caller — has been charged with four counts of attempted murder of a law enforcement officer, as well as use of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Hart is reportedly being held without bond in the Henry County Adult Detention Center.

