Few expected fireworks from the Boston Celtics in the 2022 NBA Draft, but Brad Stevens and Co. didn't even light a sparkler Thursday night. Despite rumors that they might trade up into the first round, the Celtics stood pat and used their only selection (No. 53 overall) on Alabama guard JD Davison. In a post-draft press conference, Stevens admitted the C's at least discussed swinging a draft-night trade before staying put.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO