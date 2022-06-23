ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Needles, CA

Needles, CA: Local man arrested and local women issued citation and released with future court date after deputies served search warrant and discovered stolen property, drugs and a weapon.

By ZachNews
zachnews.net
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSource: San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s Colorado River Station (Information and Press Release) Needles, California: A local man arrested and local women issued citation and released with future court date after deputies served search warrant on Tuesday, June 21st, 2022 and discovered stolen property, drugs and a...

Comments / 4

Needles, CA: Local man arrested and a local juvenile as well as his parents issued citations after shooting a pedestrian with a gel-ball gun along Third Street near I Street.

Source: San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s Colorado River Station (Information and Press Release) Needles, California: A local man arrested and a local juvenile as well as his parents issued citations after shooting a pedestrian with a gel-ball gun along Third Street near I Street on Tuesday, June 21st, 2022.
NEEDLES, CA
Barstow, CA: Local man arrested for possession of a loaded and unregistered firearm in public after officers were investigating a theft call for service at a business.

Source: Barstow Police Department (Information) Picture: Barstow Police Department (Courtesy) Barstow, California: A local man was arrested for possession of a loaded and unregistered firearm in public after officers were investigating a theft call for service at a business on Tuesday, June 21st, 2022. According to the Barstow Police Department,...
BARSTOW, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Arraignment Friday for trio accused in Cabazon outlets deadly robbery of Palm Springs man

Twin 19-year-old brothers accused with an 18-year-old in a robbery that culminated in the shooting death of a 66-year-old shopper at the Desert Hills Premium Outlets in Cabazon are slated to be arraigned today. Emanuel Rick Burt and Elijah Ray Burt, of Victorville, were extradited to Riverside County last month from Las Vegas where the The post Arraignment Friday for trio accused in Cabazon outlets deadly robbery of Palm Springs man appeared first on KESQ.
CABAZON, CA
Fontana Herald News

Death investigation is conducted after deceased female is found in Mentone

A death investigation is being conducted after a deceased female was found in Mentone, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. On June 20, deputies with the Sheriff’s Yucaipa Station were requested to respond to a wash area near Crafton Avenue and San Bernardino Avenue for a report of a found deceased person. Arriving deputies located the female but were unable to identify her due to the state of the remains.
MENTONE, CA
paininthepass.info

Motorcyclist Killed In A Crash On Southbound I-15 In The Cajon Pass Saturday Morning

CAJON PASS, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> A person on a motorcycle was killed after crashing into an SUV in the Cajon Pass on Saturday morning. California Highway Patrol and firefighters from San Bernardino County Fire Department responded to a two vehicle crash. The collision was reported at about 8:48am, Saturday June 25, 2022. It was located on southbound Interstate 15 about two miles after Cleghorn Road exit in the Blue Cut area. The vehicles involved according to the CHP traffic log were a black Harley-Davidson motorcycle, and a white Kia SUV.
thestandardnewspaper.online

Missing woman’s body recovered￼

MOHAVE COUNTY – A Kingman missing persons case ended badly when ranch cowboys located human remains in south Mohave County Wednesday, June 22. Authorities located her purse and other personal effects leading them to conclude the remains are those of Jennifer Nicole Popp, 39. Popp was reported missing after...
MOHAVE COUNTY, AZ
thestandardnewspaper.online

Fentanyl arrest executed in Lake Havasu City

LAKE HAVASU CITY – An investigation of fentanyl pill sale activity has led to the Thursday, June 16 arrest of a Lake Havasu City man. Police Sergeant Tyler Tribolet said Cody Boulet, 26, was taken into custody at 4:08 p.m. in the 1900 block of N. McCulloch Blvd. “Boulet...
LAKE HAVASU CITY, AZ
KTLA

Elderly couple found dead inside Big Bear home

Homicide detectives are investigating after the bodies of an elderly couple were found inside a home in Big Bear Saturday evening. Deputies from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department responded to a home on the 800 Block of Breckinridge Road near Big Bear Lake around 6:30 p.m. after a neighbor reported seeing the home’s front […]
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

2 men, woman claiming to be sovereign citizens arrested; Military-grade explosives found at Mojave Desert compound

Three people who claim to be sovereign citizens were arrested in the Mojave Desert after authorities say they found them with explosives in their vehicle and home.David Russell, 50, and 46-year-old Jeffery Russell were in a white Ford Taurus that was stopped Saturday morning on Twentynine Palms Highway and Old Woman Springs Road by San Bernardino County sheriff's deputies for vehicle code violations. During the stop, authorities say the men claimed to be sovereign citizens exempt from U.S. law and determined that they were both prohibited from owning or possessing firearms.A search of the vehicle turned up live ammunition, black...
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
citynewsgroup.com

Fire Burns Multiple Buildings in San Bernardino

San Bernardino County Fire crews were dispatched Saturday morning to a reported commercial fire, in the area of East Central & South Lugo, San Bernardino. Firefighters quickly arrived on-scene to find a large pallet yard on fire with multiple exposures immediately threatened. Arriving crews worked to suppress the large fire & protect nearby exposures. Windy conditions & high heat quickly pushed the fire through the highly combustible pallet yard. A second alarm was quickly struck to bring additional manpower and equipment to the scene. A large amount of ember cast blew through the adjacent area causing additional spot fires, threatening multiple city blocks.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Video: Puppies rescued from tortoise den in Yucca Valley

Two curious pups found themselves in a pickle over the weekend. Fire crews responded to a public service call Sunday in Yucca Valley and recorded video of the unusual rescue request, the San Bernardino County Fire Department said in a Facebook post. Two 5-month-old puppies, Peo and Finn, had made their way into an underground […]
YUCCA VALLEY, CA
Mohave Daily News

River Valley Inn 'unfit for human occupancy;' Best Motel a public nuisance

NEEDLES — The City of Needles has taken action against two local motels. A multi-agency task force, including the city's Code Enforcement and Building and Safety department, inspected the the River Valley Inn at 1707 Needles Highway on May 18 and declared that all 26 rooms were "unfit for human occupancy."
thestandardnewspaper.online

The Fast and the Furriest Car Show July 9￼

ANTARES POINT – The Feral Cat Warriors will be holding a Car Show Fundraising Event Saturday, July 9, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.at Antares Point Visitor Center and Gift Shop. 50/50, raffle prizes and several awards will be given out. There is a $15 registration fee per vehicle. A dash plaque will be provided for the first 50 cars registered. To register online: https://carshowpro.com/event/1016.
KINGMAN, AZ

