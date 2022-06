ISHPEMING, Mich. (WJMN) – On the corner of North 3rd and East Ely Streets in Ishpeming, a new business is opening its doors. The Ish Creamery officially started scooping up their unique and one-of-a-kind ice cream flavors to customers on Friday and with over 20 flavors on their menu, they are sure to have something for everyone to enjoy and cool off with.

ISHPEMING, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO