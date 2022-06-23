ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Deputies: Hundreds of kids break into Florida mansion for house party

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09gpM3_0gK5XsPs00

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. — Sheriff’s deputies in Florida are working to identify hundreds of teenagers seen on video at an illegal house party.

Deputies with the Walton County Sheriff’s Office were called to the house late Friday night for a party, and arrived to find approximately 200 kids at the illegal event, WJHG reported.

The home that served as the site of the party was an empty house currently for sale and listed for nearly $8 million, WJHG reported.

Walton deputies shared videos from inside the party in a Facebook post, with one showing the foyer of the mansion being used as a boxing ring.

“It really baffles the imagination, the stupidity involved,” Walton County Sheriff Michael Adkinson told WEAR. “These geniuses took their cellphones and videotaped everything and put it online.”

Deputies warned the teens that they would all be tracked down in their Facebook post, saying, “Here’s another sliver of information; Snapchat isn’t private. You may think it is if you are a teenager or someone in their early 20s and you are not yet worldly. Your friends will snitch Word gets out. You’ll be tagged in pics on the Gram. Also, we can subpoena Snapchat.”

While the party left damage at the house, deputies said the crime goes beyond the financial costs.

“It’s not even so much about the items at this point, about what was stolen, or what was destroyed, it’s about people going into your closet and trying on your clothes, and people being in your bathroom, in your bed, all of that,” Corey Dobridnia, public information officer for the Walton County Sheriff’s Office, told WJHG. “It’s not funny, it’s not fun, it’s not cool. For these kids’ parents, it’s going to be a wake-up call. We’re not talking about an open party charge, we’re talking about a burglary charge.”

The sheriff told WEAR that deputies are working with the homeowners to determine what was stolen and the cost of the damage to the house. Nobody has been publicly charged or identified in the case.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 2

Rasks Mom
2d ago

Charge them all! Seaside & 30 A has had so many incidents from the young people this year. They had to put a curfew in place during spring time. This is an extremely wealthy area and these kids are well aware of that. Most are kids (and their friens) from these rich families. Go tough, this can not be tolerated.

Reply
2
Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House Party#Snapchat#Crime#Sheriff#Wjhg
WKRG News 5

VIDEO: Okaloosa Co. officer saves drowning swimmer

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A deputy with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is being congratulated after he saved a swimmer who was drowning off the Gulf. A body camera video caught the officer in action as he ran into the waters behind Sandpiper Cove Condominium. OCSO dispatch contacted Deputy David Bazylak after receiving reports […]
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
Boston 25 News WFXT

Buried treasure: Florida dive team recovers $16K Rolex during training exercise

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — A dive team in Florida became treasure hunters during a training exercise, when they found a family heirloom worth $16,000. The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that it was conducting its monthly training when an elderly man asked them for help. The man said that a family heirloom Rolex worth $16,000 had fallen into Six Mile Creek when the band broke.
SAINT JOHNS COUNTY, FL
mageenews.com

Florida Man Sentenced to 30 Months in Prison

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Florida Man Sentenced to 30 Months in Prison for Failure to Register as a Sex Offender. Gulfport, Miss. – A former...
GULFPORT, MS
cw34.com

Couple rescued after being locked in dog park

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A firefighter from Palm Beach County saved the day in St. Lucie County. A couple walking their dog became stuck in a dog park in Tradition. The magnetized gate malfunctioned, locking the couple inside. Palm Beach Battalion Chief Rickey Rodriguez heard the couple...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
Marconews.com

Best BBQ in Florida: Here's 12 restaurants, food trucks from Palm Beach to Pensacola

Summer is here and the time is right for some grilling. It's a favorite outdoor activity but occasionally you want to enjoy barbecue that someone else grills. There's something about Floridians and barbecue. Maybe it's because the term "barbecue" — the English word from the Spanish "barbacoa" — has origins from the language of the Taíno people in the Caribbean and the Timucua of Florida, who called it "barabicu."
FLORIDA STATE
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
97K+
Followers
109K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy