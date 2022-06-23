ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dartmouth, MA

Police: Man threw drinks at, threatened Dunkin’ employees

By Josh Faiola
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zpwzm_0gK5XkbI00

DARTMOUTH, Mass (WPRI) — A Connecticut man was arrested after he reportedly assaulted and threatened employees at a Dartmouth coffee shop over the weekend.

Officers were called to the Dunkin’ on Dartmouth Street Sunday morning for reports of a disturbance.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dUMIm_0gK5XkbI00
Courtesy: Dartmouth Police Department

Police said the man, identified as Zachary Nordstrom, 19, of Dayville, threw drinks at the employees and then threatened them with a gun.

Nordstrom then took off in a gray Honda Accord.

Investigators were contacted later on by the New Bedford Police Department regarding the incident after Nordstrom had turned himself in at their Brockton Avenue station.

Police said Nordstrom told detectives he threw the gun out of his car window in Dartmouth. Officers eventually found the loaded 9mm handgun on the side of the road, according to police.

Nordstrom is facing numerous charges, including two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon, two counts of assault and battery and carrying a loaded firearm without a license.

