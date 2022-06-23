ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Beach, VA

Fatal Crash Investigation

Virginia Beach, Virginia
Virginia Beach, Virginia
 5 days ago

​VIRGINIA BEACH, VA – June 22, 2022, at approximately 11:21 AM, officers from the Virginia Beach Police Department (VBPD) and members of the Special Operations Bureau responded to the report of a two-vehicle crash involving a box truck and a motorcycle in the 1800 block of Virginia Beach Boulevard.

The preliminary investigation revealed the rider of the motorcycle was traveling west bound on Virginia Beach Boulevard. The truck’s operator was traveling eastbound on Virginia Beach Boulevard and was in the process of making a left turn. The motorcycle struck the box truck in the westbound lanes. The motorcycle operator was pronounced deceased at the scene by EMS personnel. The driver of the truck remained at the crash location and was cooperative with the investigation.

The victim was identified as Wyatt Mankins (M/24). His next of kin have been notified.

This investigation is ongoing by the VBPD Traffic Safety Unit. If you have information about this case, please contact the Virginia Beach Police Department Special Operations Bureau at 757- 385-4606 or anonymously through Crime Solvers at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP/P3tips.com.

Virginia Beach is an independent city located on the southeastern coast of the Commonwealth of Virginia in the United States. As of the 2010 census, the population was 437,994; Located on the Atlantic Ocean at the mouth of the Chesapeake Bay, Virginia Beach is included in the Hampton Roads metropolitan area. This area, known as "America's First Region", also includes the independent cities of Chesapeake, Hampton, Newport News, Norfolk, Portsmouth, and Suffolk, as well as other smaller cities, counties, and towns of Hampton Roads.

