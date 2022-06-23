ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

CRIME STOPPERS: BRPD searches for man wanted on burglary, other charges

By Kamren Phillips
WAFB
WAFB
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge Police Department needs help in locating a man wanted...

www.wafb.com

Comments / 4

Related
WAFB

BRPD investigating homicide on Renoir Avenue

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives from the Baton Rouge Police Department are investigating a homicide on Renoir Avenue near North Ardenwood Drive. The body of Kimberly Dean, 49, was discovered by investigators around 11 p.m. Friday. She was found suffering from apparent trauma in her home, according to BRPD.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Sheriff: Drug-dealing couple arrested in East Baton Rouge Parish

BATON ROUGE - A couple was arrested Wednesday after a weeks-long investigation into their involvement in dealing drugs, authorities said. According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, narcotics agents were tipped off in early June about 38-year-old Lauren King dealing drugs through the parish. During the investigation, deputies learned...
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
Baton Rouge, LA
Crime & Safety
City
Baton Rouge, LA
wbrz.com

BRPD responds to woman found dead inside her home on Renoir Avenue

BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Police are investigating a homicide after finding a woman dead at 6700 block of Renoir Avenue late Friday night. According to authorities, police responded to the scene around 11:00 p.m. where they found 49-year-old Kimberly Dean dead inside her home from what appeared to be trauma inflicted.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

A 49-year old woman found dead in her home, BRPD says

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge Police Department are investigating the death of a 49-year old woman. According to BRPD, officers responded to a call around 11 p.m. Friday night in the 6700 block of Renoir Avenue where they found Kimberly Dean dead in her home from apparent trauma.
BATON ROUGE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Derrick Johnson#Police#Burglary
an17.com

TPSO asks for leads following weekend burglary at Wardline Road store

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office is asking the public's assistance in locating two Hammond residents who are wanted for their involvement in the burglary of a Dollar General Store in Hammond over the weekend. Chief Jimmy Travis reports on June 18, 2022, deputies responded to the Dollar General Store on...
HAMMOND, LA
wbrz.com

Baton Rouge mail carrier's master key stolen in midday mugging

BATON ROUGE - A key that grants unfettered access to an undisclosed number of mailboxes in the Baton Rouge area has been stolen by armed robbers after they followed a letter carrier on his delivery route in Sherwood Meadows. "I've seen the postman a couple of times ride through here....
BATON ROUGE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WAFB

Man injured in officer involved shooting in St. Francisville

ST. FRANCISVILLE, La. (WAFB) - The West Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office responded multiple times to a residence in St. Francisville involving a man causing a disturbance. According to officials, Deandrick Brown, 24, has a history of mental illness and was reported by family members to be off his medication and threatening violence toward them. Officials stated Brown was causing the disturbance at a residence on Indian Mound Road on Friday, June 24.
SAINT FRANCISVILLE, LA
brproud.com

Police identify victim, suspect in fatal car wash shooting

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department has arrested a 19-year-old suspect for murder after he shot a man near Benny’s Express Car Wash on Thursday afternoon. The police are looking for a second suspect. BRPD is investigating the shooting that happened on the 4100...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Sheriff: Man shot 'multiple rounds' at deputies before being hit by returned fire, arrested

ST. FRANCISVILLE - A man shot several times at a group of deputies and damaged sheriff's vehicles before they returned fire and were able to arrest him. The West Feliciana Sheriff's Office received several calls Friday afternoon about a man causing disturbances in his neighborhood. According to Sheriff Brian Spillman, the man's parents called deputies multiple times to have him removed from their home.
WEST FELICIANA PARISH, LA
wbrz.com

19-year-old arrested for deadly gunfire at Perkins Rd. car wash

BATON ROUGE - A person was shot and killed at a busy car wash on Perkins Road early Thursday afternoon. Baton Rouge Police swarmed the Benny's car wash and B-Quik gas station on Perkins Road around 1:20 p.m. in response to the shooting. Richard Eackles Sr., 27, was found dead next to a vehicle at the car vacuums.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

WAFB

26K+
Followers
15K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

The tradition of television in Baton Rouge began on April 19, 1953, when WAFB signed on the air as the second television station in Louisiana. Over the following decades, Channel 9 has created the number one news organization in south Louisiana, covering local, state, and regional news. Today, WAFB brings its viewers 25 hours of news programming each week. Presently, Louisiana's News Channel is the only network station in the market to air a complete rebroadcast of every locally produced newscast, plus a live weekend noon news product on our second cable station, Cable Channel 9. Our anchors, reporters, producers, and photographers have won numerous awards from the Associated Press and the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters. A number of investigative reports by WAFB 9 News on various topics have even resulted in changes in state law. While news and programming are our broadcast trademarks, WAFB is constantly being honored for its community service. Channel 9 donates over $1.25 million in public service air time each year. The list of station promotions to help local non-profit organizations is lengthy, with our St. Vincent de Paul Uniform Drive, Assess the Need, and the Volunteer! Baton Rouge Volunteer recognition program to name a few.

 https://www.wafb.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy