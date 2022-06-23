ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tooele man who killed woman in DUI crash, arrested again for assault

By Vivian Chow
 2 days ago

UTAH (ABC4) – A man who had served a prison sentence for killing a woman during a DUI crash has been arrested again for burglary and assault.

Tooele Police say the suspect, Shane Roy Gillette, 46, allegedly forced his way into a man’s home in Tooele County and beat him repeatedly.

Arrest records say Gillette struck the victim multiple times, giving the man a black eye while knocking out his front tooth.

Gillette was arrested on two charges including aggravated burglary and aggravated assault.

The suspect was previously serving a multi-year prison sentence for manslaughter after a DUI crash killed 26-year-old Julie Ann Jorgenson in January 2011.

    Fatal crash in January 2011
    Julie Ann Jorgenson
The fatal crash happened in downtown Salt Lake City near 500 South and 300 East. Investigators say Gillette was traveling at speeds of over 70 mph while driving on city streets. Authorities say evidence shows Gillette never applied his brakes prior to the deadly collision.

When Gillette was taken into custody, police say he appeared to be “under the influence of some type of substance.” He was also found in possession of a marijuana pipe. Toxicology reports later confirmed marijuana was found Gillette’s system at the time of the crash.

Police say Gillette’s truck was found with a layer of frost on the windshield and side windows with only a small area cleared in the front windshield area.

Gillette was originally found not competent to stand trial for the crash, but was later convicted in 2014 for manslaughter and operating a vehicle negligently causing injury/death. He was released from prison in March 2021.

