ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton, NC

NC man wins $1 million after buying $10 scratch-off

By Dolan Reynolds
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1r3V90_0gK5WgXF00

CLINTON, N.C. (WGHP) — David Chestnutt, of Clinton, bought a $10 scratch-off and won the first $1 million prize of a new scratch-off game, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

Don’t miss the latest breaking news with push alerts on the FOX8 mobile app.

Chestnutt bought his winning Carolina Jackpot ticket from the Am Station on Southeast Boulevard in Clinton on Tuesday.

When he arrived at lottery headquarters on Wednesday afternoon, Chestnutt could choose to receive his prize as an annuity of $50,000 over 20 years or a lump sum of $600,000.

He chose the lump-sum amount of $600,000.

After required state and federal tax withholdings, he took home $426,063.

Where can I get the latest lottery numbers?

Watch lottery drawings on FOX8! Mega Millions airs at 11 p.m. on Tuesday and Friday. Powerball airs at 10:59 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday. The NC Lottery airs at 11:22 p.m. every night.

You can also find the lottery results online on the FOX8 website .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

Comments / 4

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Clinton, NC
Clinton, NC
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nc Education Lottery#Carolina Jackpot#The Am Station#Nexstar Media Inc#Wghp
WECT

17-year-old shot early Saturday morning in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department responded to a ShotSpotter alert in the 400 block of N. 30th Street around 1:30 a.m. on Saturday. Upon arrival, officers found a 17-year-old with a gunshot wound. The juvenile was transported to Novant NHRMC and is listed in stable condition. WPD...
WILMINGTON, NC
WRAL News

Woman shot at Raleigh apartment complex

Raleigh, N.C. — Police are investigating after a woman was shot overnight at a Raleigh apartment complex. On Thursday around 1 a.m., officers from the Raleigh Police Department responded to the shooting at the Pines of Ashton apartments, located on Holston Lane in Raleigh near New Bern Avenue and WakeMed.
RALEIGH, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Lottery
NewsBreak
Sports
cbs17

Raleigh businesses offering $4 meals during summer months

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Two dozen businesses around North Carolina State University are offering their own take to a traditional restaurant week, the Hillsborough Street $4 Food Walk. During the school year, students at NC State and Meredith College help keep restaurants alive along Hillsborough Street in Raleigh. “When...
RALEIGH, NC
FOX8 News

Clay Aiken’s NC home on market for less than 7 figures

RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — “American Idol” runner-up Clay Aiken’s Raleigh home is now for sale, according to realtor.com. He bought the 4,277-square-foot, 3-bedroom, 3.5-bath home for $655,000 four years and is selling it for $980,000. You can check out photos of the home for sale here. Aiken, a Raleigh native, has released seven albums since […]
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Two killed after car collides with tree in Raleigh

Raleigh, N.C. — Two people were killed when the car they were in crashed into a tree on Thursday night. Lynn Road near Paces Arbor Court was expected to be shut down for hours as police investigated the crash. Raleigh police have not released the identities of the two...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

2 killed in single-vehicle crash on Raleigh’s Lynn Road

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Two people were killed in a single-vehicle crash on Thursday night in Raleigh, police said. At approximately 8:45 p.m., the Raleigh Police Department responded to a single-vehicle crash on Lynn Road near Paces Arbor Court. There were male two occupants in the vehicle. Both died...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

Police chase in downtown Raleigh ends with crash involving multiple troopers

Raleigh, N.C. — A police chase in downtown Raleigh ended with a crash involving multiple North Carolina State Troopers. Troopers were chasing a suspect in a white vehicle in a pursuit through downtown that started around Lenoir Street before reportedly going down Martin Street, South Blount Street and Hammond Road before ending in a crash on I-40 at South Saunders Street.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Finding millipedes inside your home? Here’s why

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Household pests are typically limited to eight legs or wings. This time of year however, you may be finding a different kind of creepy crawler. Researchers at North Carolina State University say millipedes typically make dark, cool, moist environments like mulched shrubs and flower beds their home. They like to hide and feed and decomposing vegetation.
RALEIGH, NC
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
43K+
Followers
11K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy