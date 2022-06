The Buffalo Bills lost a cherished and respected member of the franchise who worked with them for nearly 40 years today as Ed Abramoski passed away. He was 88 years old. Edward "Abe" Abramoski went into athletic training in college after a back injury ended his football playing career. He worked at the University of Detroit, the Detroit Lions and the U.S. Military Academy, becoming well-regarded in his field.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO