Halifax, NC

BARC delivers scholarships; council honors sorority

By Lance Martin
rrspin.com
 2 days ago

The city’s Benevolent Awards and Recognition Committee honored three students of employees with scholarships during Tuesday night’s council meeting. Shelton, who was not present, is the step-daughter of Safety Coordinator Walter Johnson and the daughter of Tammy Johnson. She is a 2022 Graduate of Victory Christian Academy...

rrspin.com

chowan.edu

Halifax County School Students Takeover Chowan University

Over 350 Halifax County Public School (HCPS) students, from elementary to high school, visited Chowan University on Wednesday, June 22nd. Dr. Mitchell Henke coordinated the visit with Dr. Tyrana Battle, Assistant Superintendent of Halifax County Schools, and other HCPS officials. Dr. Henke created mini-block scheduling for the students, allowing them to attend various activities.
MURFREESBORO, NC
warrenrecord.com

Women’s fellowship ministry gathers

The Women’s Fellowship Breakfast Ministry met at the Cracker Barrel restaurant in South Hill, Va., on Thursday, June 16. The ladies enjoyed prayer, good food and great fellowship. They celebrated the birthdays of four ladies with the birthday song, cake, cupcakes, and all the fun they could muster up. Pictured above are, from the left, first row: Cora Fogg, Ruby Downey 2, Brenda Waiters, Elder Sophia Jefferson, Diane Howell and the Rev. Dora Dorsey; second row: Maretha Williams, Margaret Alexander, Barbara Harris, Sebelia Banks, Rebecca Solomon, Paulette Durham, Vivian Joseph, Ruby Downey and Dr. Angela Powell; third row: Arvella Scott, Minister Mary Terry, Ann L. Jones, Anita Boyd, Patricia Russell, Linda Byrd and Minister Theresa Washington. Pictured below are birthday ladies, from the left: Barbara Harris, Ann L. Jones, Minister Theresa Washington and Ruby Downey.
SOUTH HILL, VA
WITN

Medicine and food giveaway in Bethel this weekend

BETHEL, N.C. (WITN) -People in need of over-the-counter medicine and food will be able to get it all for free this weekend in Bethel. An over-the-counter medicine giveaway is being held from 9:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. Saturday at the Bethel Youth Community Center, 7449 Main St., Bethel. It will also include a mobile grocery store offering fresh local produce, as well as a variety of other food items.
BETHEL, NC
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Emporia woman competes in the Ms. Full-Figured Virginia Pageant

Emporia’s Shelly Renee’ Scott was selected in 2021 to participate in the 2022 Ms. Full-Figured Virginia Pageant that took place on May 13-14, 2022 in Morrisville, North Carolina. Scott won the Title of Ms. Exquisite Full-Figured Virginia 2022, which affords her the opportunity to represent the state of...
EMPORIA, VA
Halifax, NC
Government
City
Winton, NC
Roanoke Rapids, NC
Education
Roanoke Rapids, NC
Government
Halifax, NC
Education
City
Halifax, NC
City
Roanoke Rapids, NC
WNCT

Local leaders get closer look at reentry obstacles ex-offenders encounter

WINTERVILLE, N.C. — Red tape, transportation woes, drug addiction, food insecurity, homelessness, medical costs, mental health issues, trouble finding employment — these were just some of the difficulties encountered by participants in Tuesday’s reentry simulation exercise at Pitt Community College.     To help local leaders better understand the challenges associated with making the transition […]
WINTERVILLE, NC
Brunswicktimes Gazette

Fueling your Food Truck Event

LAWRENCEVILLE - Recently the Brunswick County Department of Economic Development along with the Virginia Tourism Corporation, Benchmark Community Bank, and First Citizens Bank hosted the “Fueling Your Food Truck” event at the Brunswick County Conference Center. This was a day-long event that aimed to teach and assist current and potential food truck owners regarding all topics related to such an endeavor. Representatives from First Citizens Bank, Benchmark Community Bank, Virginia Tourism Corporation, Virginia Cooperative Extension, the Southside Planning District Commission, ythe Longwood Small Business Development Center, the Brunswick County Building & Planning office, and the Metropolitan Business League were on hand to share their knowledge regarding finance, business plans, regulations and requirements and best practices with attendees.
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, VA
rrspin.com

While approving budget, council remains split on capital items

While unanimously approving a $16,895,591 budget for the upcoming fiscal year, Roanoke Rapids City Council was divided on how to spend its American Rescue Plan Act funds and after a lengthy discussion approved four items from a long list of recommendations Tuesday. “This is maintaining the current tax rate without...
ROANOKE RAPIDS, NC
WNCT

Suspect arrested in Greenville for Washington shooting

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A suspect has been arrested and is facing charges in a shooting that injured a man in Washington in May. On Thursday, Markis Allen was arrested by members of the US Marshals Fugitive Task Force in Greenville. He was described as the suspect in a shooting that happened on May 15 […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Four subjects arrested in Rocky Mount for Federal firearms charges

RALEIGH, N.C. – U.S. Attorney Michael Easley announced preliminary results from the Rocky Mount Violent Crime Action Plan (VCAP), implemented last month, in collaboration with the Rocky Mount Police Department, the Nash County Sheriff’s Office, the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF), and the Department of Homeland Security […]
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
southhillenterprise.com

Alexander Was a Star from the Beginning

(With Park View High School slated to merge with Bluestone HS to form the new Mecklenburg County HS in 2022, the South Hill Enterprise is running an ongoing series that looks back at some of the outstanding athletes and coaches and their stories through the years. This is story No. 77 in the series.)
SOUTH HILL, VA
WRAL

Historic Wilson building damaged during nearby demolition

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Historic Wilson building damaged during nearby demolition. A Wilson man says his historic downtown building was damaged when the city knocked down the structure next...
WILSON, NC
WNCT

Rocky Mount woman sentenced for drug and firearms offenses

RALEIGH, N.C. – A Rocky Mount woman was sentenced yesterday to 71 months in prison for conspiring to distribute heroin and fentanyl and conspiring to make false statements during the purchase of firearms. On February 10, 2022, Vernisha Suggs pled guilty to the charges. “We are not just prosecuting those who pull the trigger,” said […]
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
rrspin.com

Three vehicles, house struck in Weldon shooting

Weldon police are investigating a shooting which occurred this morning in the 1000 block of Allen Street. Similar to a shooting in Roanoke Rapids Saturday in which vehicles and a house was struck, Weldon police Chief Christopher Davis said he couldn’t say with certainty whether there is a relationship between the two.
ROANOKE RAPIDS, NC
rrspin.com

RRPD roundup: Crack in crotch; sham prescriptions

The Roanoke Rapids Police Department reported the following, according to Chief Bobby Martin:. Tuesday shortly before 10:30 p.m. Officer J. Melvin conducted a traffic stop in the 300 block of Marshall Street. He noted the smell of marijuana coming from the vehicle. Melvin got information on the driver, identified as...
ROANOKE RAPIDS, NC

