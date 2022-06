FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The heat will continue at least through the first part of the weekend. The good news is the air is dry, so humidity isn’t a problem. This will also allow temperature to drop back into the 60s tonight. Saturday will be filled with sun once again and temperature reaching the low 90s. For the farmers and gardeners some much-needed rain is possible Saturday night, but the chance of rain isn’t very high. Most of next week looks warm to hot and unfortunately dry.

FORT WAYNE, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO