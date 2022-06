POTTSTOWN, PA — North Coventry Township Police say they are investigating the theft of two dirt bikes. Authorities state that on June 22, 2022, officers responded to a home in the 700 block of Temple Road in Pottstown for the report of two dirt bikes that had been stolen. The victim reported that sometime in the overnight hours between June 21, 2022, and June 22, 2022, the unknown perpetrator(s) entered the property and stole two dirt bikes that were secured on the property. The victim described the bikes as a black and green Kawasaki and a red Honda dirt bike (pictures of actual vehicles shown above).

POTTSTOWN, PA ・ 14 HOURS AGO