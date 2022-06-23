Who Needs Antitrust To Break Up Major Firms When You Have The Second Amendment?

The Supreme Court has issued its Dobbs opinion. For anyone who wants it, please take the day off. And take care. — Steptoe & Johnson chair Gwen Renigar, in a statement given in a firmwide email following the release of the Dobbs decision, which overturned the constitutional right to abortion. When contacted for comment by the American Lawyer, Renigar added, “Whatever your political views, people are going to have strong emotions today, and they should be given the time to reflect.” Lawyers and business professionals at the firm may take today off. Many Biglaw firms are stepping in to provide comfort to their employees in the wake of the Dobbs decision. Earlier today, Ropes & Gray chair Julie Jones offered a heartfelt message of support to the firm’s attorneys.

