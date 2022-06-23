ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walton County, FL

Deputies: Hundreds of kids break into Florida mansion for house party

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lM17a_0gK5VBP300

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. — Sheriff’s deputies in Florida are working to identify hundreds of teenagers seen on video at an illegal house party.

Deputies with the Walton County Sheriff’s Office were called to the house late Friday night for a party, and arrived to find approximately 200 kids at the illegal event, WJHG reported.

The home that served as the site of the party was an empty house currently for sale and listed for nearly $8 million, WJHG reported.

Walton deputies shared videos from inside the party in a Facebook post, with one showing the foyer of the mansion being used as a boxing ring.

“It really baffles the imagination, the stupidity involved,” Walton County Sheriff Michael Adkinson told WEAR. “These geniuses took their cellphones and videotaped everything and put it online.”

Deputies warned the teens that they would all be tracked down in their Facebook post, saying, “Here’s another sliver of information; Snapchat isn’t private. You may think it is if you are a teenager or someone in their early 20s and you are not yet worldly. Your friends will snitch Word gets out. You’ll be tagged in pics on the Gram. Also, we can subpoena Snapchat.”

While the party left damage at the house, deputies said the crime goes beyond the financial costs.

“It’s not even so much about the items at this point, about what was stolen, or what was destroyed, it’s about people going into your closet and trying on your clothes, and people being in your bathroom, in your bed, all of that,” Corey Dobridnia, public information officer for the Walton County Sheriff’s Office, told WJHG. “It’s not funny, it’s not fun, it’s not cool. For these kids’ parents, it’s going to be a wake-up call. We’re not talking about an open party charge, we’re talking about a burglary charge.”

The sheriff told WEAR that deputies are working with the homeowners to determine what was stolen and the cost of the damage to the house. Nobody has been publicly charged or identified in the case.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Walton County, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Walton County, FL
Crime & Safety
Boston 25 News WFXT

Buried treasure: Florida dive team recovers $16K Rolex during training exercise

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — A dive team in Florida became treasure hunters during a training exercise, when they found a family heirloom worth $16,000. The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that it was conducting its monthly training when an elderly man asked them for help. The man said that a family heirloom Rolex worth $16,000 had fallen into Six Mile Creek when the band broke.
SAINT JOHNS COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House Party#Crime#Sheriff#Wjhg
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Snapchat
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
cw34.com

Couple rescued after being locked in dog park

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A firefighter from Palm Beach County saved the day in St. Lucie County. A couple walking their dog became stuck in a dog park in Tradition. The magnetized gate malfunctioned, locking the couple inside. Palm Beach Battalion Chief Rickey Rodriguez heard the couple...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
Marconews.com

Best BBQ in Florida: Here's 12 restaurants, food trucks from Palm Beach to Pensacola

Summer is here and the time is right for some grilling. It's a favorite outdoor activity but occasionally you want to enjoy barbecue that someone else grills. There's something about Floridians and barbecue. Maybe it's because the term "barbecue" — the English word from the Spanish "barbacoa" — has origins from the language of the Taíno people in the Caribbean and the Timucua of Florida, who called it "barabicu."
FLORIDA STATE
fox13news.com

Nearly 3 dozen women compete for Miss Florida title in Lakeland

LAKELAND, Fla. - One young woman’s hopes and dreams of being crowned Miss Florida are going to culminate at the R.P. Funding Center in Lakeland this weekend. On Saturday, Tampa’s Leah Roddenberry will hand over her title to the new Miss Florida 2022. "It is bittersweet," she told...
LAKELAND, FL
SCDNReports

Florida Husband Arrested For Murder

Florida Husband Arrested For MurderSCDN Graphics Department. Florida Police have arrested a man in connection with the death of his wife. Police say they responded to a well-being check in the 900 block of Ballard Street around 9 am to Tuesday. When they arrived at the scene ASPD Officers and SCFD first responders found Nhu Quynh Pham dead in the bathtub of her apartment.
floridanewswire.com

‘Flip My Florida Yard’ TV Show is Casting 10 Lucky Florida Homeowners for Eco-Friendly Yard Makeover

ORLANDO, Fla. /FLORIDA NEWSWIRE/ — The television series, “Flip My Florida Yard” – with a 10-episode season of half-hour programs – aims to teach homeowners how to “flip” their yard from ordinary to extraordinary by employing natural, Florida-specific, water-conserving landscaping principles. Created by Crawford Entertainment in partnership with the Florida Department of Environmental Protection and the University of Florida IFAS Extension Florida-Friendly Landscaping Program, “Flip My Florida Yard” features design professionals transforming yards into attractive and sustainable home landscapes in just eight hours.
FLORIDA STATE
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
100K+
Followers
109K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy