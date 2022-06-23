‘Not something for everyday folks’: East Bay fans still love Warriors, but it’s complicated

Kevin Durant is just tired of people and the media lying on his name, especially when it comes to how he feels about the Golden State Warriors. Before and after the Warriors won the 2022 NBA Finals, a lot of talk has been about KD and how the Dubs didn’t need him to win. Some even went as far as to saying that Golden State’s title win has a negative impact on his legacy since, for them, it basically proves he was a “bus rider” during their championship runs together.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO