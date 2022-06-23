ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ames, IA

CFTV: Holmes and Osunniyi on their first weeks in Ames

By Jared Stansbury
cyclonefanatic.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Iowa State Cyclones, and St. Bonaventure transfers, Jaren Holmes and Osun Osunniyi met with the media on Thursday to discuss their first few weeks in Ames and more. Watch the full interview in the...

cyclonefanatic.com

cyclonefanatic.com

RECRUITING: Iowa State earns in-state commitment from SE Polk’s Abu Sama

Iowa State earned its sixth in-state commitment of the 2023 recruiting class on Saturday in Southeast Polk ATH Abu Sama. The 5-foot-10, 180-pound prospect earned his Iowa State offer earlier this month and has been gaining notice from area schools over the summer. Sama recorded 20 tackles on the defensive...
IOWA STATE
cyclonefanatic.com

CFTV: Otz speaks on the team’s summer to this point

Iowa State men’s basketball coach T.J. Otzelberger met with the media on Thursday to discuss how the roster rounded out, his team’s first few days of summer workouts and more. Watch the full interview in the video below. Jared Stansbury. View articles by Jared Stansbury administrator. Jared a...
ankenyfanatic.com

A PERFECT DOZEN: Jaguars top No. 3 Dowling Catholic for 12th straight win

After being ranked fourth in the Class 4A preseason rankings, the Ankeny Centennial baseball team got off to a slow start this season, posting a 7-9 record in its first 16 games. Since then, the Jaguars have been unbeatable. Centennial used a three-run sixth inning to beat visiting Dowling Catholic,...
ANKENY, IA
Agriculture Online

Oliver 1900: Loud and heavy

The Oliver 1900 was a barnyard bully. It was loud, obnoxious, heavy, and made no apologies for itself. It should've been sold with a case of shooter's earmuffs — enough for the operator and his family, as well as the families of his two closest neighbors! For all the noise those tractors made, they sure could put in some work.
FORT DODGE, IA
kniakrls.com

Iowa Supreme Court Ruling on Airport Expected Today

The Iowa Supreme Court has announced they will release their decision for Site A Landowners v. South Central Regional Airport Agency today. In January, the court heard oral arguments about litigation involving the validity of a 28E agreement between Mahaska County and the cities of Pella and Oskaloosa over the creation of a regional airport between the two communities.
MAHASKA COUNTY, IA
northwestmoinfo.com

Iowa Governor Praises SCOTUS Decision Overturning Roe v Wade

DES MOINES, IA – Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds is praising the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision today in the Dobbs case that overruled Roe vs. Wade. In a statement released following the high court’s ruling, Reynolds said “[t]he Supreme Court’s greatest moments have come when it allows America to embody more perfectly the enduring truth on which it was founded: that all human beings, without exception, are created equal. By that measure, today’s historic decision is clearly one such moment. But the fight for life is not over…”
IOWA STATE
KCAU 9 News

Roe v. Wade overturned: What it means for Iowa

A Supreme Court ruling Friday that overturned the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision guaranteeing a constitutional right to abortion won’t make an immediate change to abortion rights in Iowa – but that could change if Republican lawmakers get their way.
theperrynews.com

Iowa DNR fines Wiese Industries $3,000 for permit violations

Wiese Industries, the Perry maker of farm tillage tools, has been fined $3,000 by the Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) for actions that “threaten the integrity of the DNR’s air quality program,” according to an administrative consent order filed this month. The penalties stem from DNR...
PERRY, IA
weareiowa.com

LUNA is a 4-year old sweetheart looking for a forever home at the ARL of Iowa

Luna is a 4-year old sweetheart of a dog who needs a home of someone who is ready to shower her with love. Kathryn Vry, Animal Behavior & Enrichment Specialist, explains this dog's nature and how she likes to give you her paw as you give her attention. We also learn about the Puppy Training courses being offered next Tuesday, June 28th at ARL Main...Plus, TheraPet Training classes that are coming up in July. We also get an update on the condition of Zeus & Kyda, the two puppies rescued from extreme heat and decrepit conditions last week. They dogs were dehydrated and emaciated and we are happy to report they are doing well and under constant observation by the veterinary staff at the ARL. We also encourage everyone to put this number in their cell phone: 515-283-4811. That is the direct number for Animal Care & Control Dispatch for the Des Moines PD. This is the number you should call if you see an animal in distress, especially during these scorching days of summer ahead. To learn more about animals and services available at the Animal Rescue League of Iowa visit www.arl-iowa.org.
DES MOINES, IA
theperrynews.com

History reawakened with excavation of Second Street

History was unearthed in Perry this week when the Public Works Department dug up Second Street in order to install a water line. The line crossed Second Street about midway between Warford and Lucinda streets in what was once the heart of the town’s commercial corridor and remains an important part of Perry’s downtown business and cultural district.
PERRY, IA

