PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The troubles at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center aren’t over. Nurses voted overwhelmingly today to reject the hospital’s latest contract offer. The nurses bargaining unit had recommended approval of the offer, but in an unusual move, the majority of nurses disagreed. They voted by a more than 4 to 1 margin to reject the hospital’s offer. Providence St. Vincent nurse Jessica Lobell says nurses at bedside are doing the best they can. She says one factor that’s affecting patient care is that nurses at Providence have been getting paid below market rates for years.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO