Franklin County, AL

FC Rescue Squad president faces arrest for theft

By Staff Reports
Franklin County Times
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn April, investigators with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint about the Franklin County Rescue Squad having a large sum of money missing. After a review of bank records and receipts, authorities arrested rescue squad president John W.M. “Pete” Brackin Jr., for theft of property, first...

franklincountytimes.com

