Khloé Kardashian Recounts Using Prosthetics to Hide From the Paparazzi

"The Summer I Turned Pretty" has finally hit Prime Video, and the pristine sandy beaches of Cousins Beach and Susannah's beautiful beach house make me feel like I'm right there with the Conklins and the Fishers. Based on the popular YA trilogy by Jenny Han, which includes "It's Not Summer Without You" and "We'll Always Have Summer," the series takes us into the lives of two families who spend every summer together in a fictional Massachusetts town called Cousins Beach because their moms are best friends. Laurel's kids, daughter Belly and older brother Steven, are best friends with Susannah's sons, Conrad and Jeremiah. Conrad has had Belly's heart since she was 10, but it's his younger brother who openly returns her feelings and doesn't play games. Caught between the love of two brothers, she's forced to figure out who she really wants, but little do they all know, their summers are about to change forever.

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO