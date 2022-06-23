Columbus LL softball Juniors advance to Sectionals after Championship win

..A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Montgomery and north central Harris Counties through 315 PM CDT... At 247 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over The Woodlands, moving southwest at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include... Tomball, Pinehurst, The Woodlands, Oak Ridge North, Shenandoah, Stagecoach, The Woodlands Pavillion and Hooks Airport. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Comments / 0