Columbus LL softball Juniors advance to Sectionals after Championship win

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bubba Peters is a simple man. He enjoys riding and taking care of his horses, spending time with his family and reading. Although, the 85 year old thought those things were slipping away in January when he contracted COVID-19. Within a matter of days, he was also diagnosed with pneumonia. Both conditions kept him in the hospital for multiple days. His wife, Mollie Peters, said doctors told the family they didn’t think he would recover.

BRYAN, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO