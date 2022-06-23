ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Clara, CA

49ers legend Hugh McElhenny dies at age 93

By Site Staff, follow
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Legendary halfback Hugh "The King" McElhenny, a member of the San Francisco 49ers' "Million Dollar Backfield" with Y.A. Tittle, John Henry Johnson, and Joe Perry, died Friday, June 17. He was 93 years old. The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced the news. McElhenny was inducted into Canton as part of...

