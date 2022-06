PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A strong monsoon flow has yet to establish in Arizona. That’s not usual for this time of year as typically the monsoon moisture doesn’t arrive until after the Fourth of July around metro Phoenix. Still, we’re going to see a chance for thunderstorms by Sunday afternoon into Monday morning, followed by a couple more quiet days. Saturday, by the way, looks to be sunny and hot, with just a slight chance for some blowing dust around town.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 15 HOURS AGO