Indio, CA

Elderly couple rescued after becoming dehydrated on Indio hiking trail

By Jesus Reyes
 2 days ago
An elderly couple was rescued from a hiking trail in Indio Thursday just before Noon.

The initial call to first responders took place just before Noon at the Indio Hills Badlands Trailhead, which is located on Ave 42 and Golf Center Parkway.

CAL FIRE deployed a team to find the couple. They were brought down the trail to safety.

This rescue comes just 24 hours after a man in his mid-70s was found dead after going missing during a hike on that same trail.

Stay with News Channel 3 as we continue to learn more about the rescue.

KESQ News Channel 3

Motorcyclist hospitalized after crash with semi-truck in Coachella

A motorcyclist has been taken to the hospital after a crash with a semi-truck Thursday afternoon in Coachella. The crash happened near the TA Travel Center on Dillon Road shortly after 2:15 p.m. Deputies were called to a major injury traffic collision. First Responders arrived at the scene and transported the motorcyclist to a local The post Motorcyclist hospitalized after crash with semi-truck in Coachella appeared first on KESQ.
COACHELLA, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Arraignment Friday for trio accused in Cabazon outlets deadly robbery of Palm Springs man

Twin 19-year-old brothers accused with an 18-year-old in a robbery that culminated in the shooting death of a 66-year-old shopper at the Desert Hills Premium Outlets in Cabazon are slated to be arraigned today. Emanuel Rick Burt and Elijah Ray Burt, of Victorville, were extradited to Riverside County last month from Las Vegas where the The post Arraignment Friday for trio accused in Cabazon outlets deadly robbery of Palm Springs man appeared first on KESQ.
CABAZON, CA
L.A. Weekly

Leticia Sandoval Killed in Traffic Crash on Margarita Road [Temecula, CA]

Vehicle Accident on Rancho California Road Left One Fatality. The incident took place at Rancho California Road and Margarita Road at around 4:00 a.m., according to Temecula Officials. Furthermore, the investigation revealed that one vehicle was traveling east when it struck another car traveling south, for reasons currently unknown. Eventually...
TEMECULA, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Injuries were reported in a two-vehicle collision on Highway 74 in Palm Desert

First responders are at the scene of a crash on Highway 74 in Palm Desert, CAL FIRE confirmed. The crash was first reported at around 11:50 a.m. According to the California Highway Patrol, the crash took place on Mile Marker 89, which is just south of Vista Point. There are no additional details on the The post Injuries were reported in a two-vehicle collision on Highway 74 in Palm Desert appeared first on KESQ.
PALM DESERT, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Blood Donation Competition Among Coachella Valley Cities Returns

The Coachella Valley announced on Thursday that they will participate in a blood donation competition. Palm Springs, Palm Desert, Desert Hot Springs, Indio, La Quinta, Rancho Mirage, Coachella, Indian Wells and Cathedral City will begin the friendly 10th annual 9 Cities Challenge competition beginning July 1 at participating locations through August.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Major injuries after a crash on Highway 74 in Palm Desert

Highway 74 was closed in both directions for several hours after a major injury crash near Vista Point. The crash was first reported at around 11:50 a.m. Officer David Torres of the California Highway Patrol said the crash was between a semi-truck and a Dodge Ram. The driver of the Dodge was airlifted to Desert The post Major injuries after a crash on Highway 74 in Palm Desert appeared first on KESQ.
KESQ News Channel 3

PSPD: Gene Autry Trail closed due to traffic collision

Palm Springs Police closed North Gene Autry Trail through the Whitewater wash Thursday morning due to a traffic collision and investigation. A statement from the department said the closure was between Interstate 10 and Via Escuela and involved a head-on collision with significant injuries. Police spokesman William Hutchinson said at least one person suffered critical injuries The post PSPD: Gene Autry Trail closed due to traffic collision appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

News Channel 3 Investigates: Seismic Deadline

Public hospitals throughout California, including Desert Regional Medical Center in Palm Springs, are just eight years away from radical changes-- unless certain state requirements are met. The hospitals are in need of millions of dollars to make mandatory upgrades, which would ensure the facilities would still work after a major earthquake. If the 2030 deadline The post News Channel 3 Investigates: Seismic Deadline appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
