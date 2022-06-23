Steve-O Says Jackass Was a 'Bad Influence' On Kids

The Super Mario Bros. movie from Illumination is coming, and it seems Chris Pratt has been working on his version of the Mario voice. In an interview with Variety, Pratt explains how closely he worked with the directors of the upcoming Super Mario Bros. film to nail down a voice for the iconic Nintendo character, giving us a bit more insight into how he'll be portraying Mario in the #MarioMovie. Given Chris Pratt has no Italian lineage, many were just worried about his take on the Italian character coming off as offensive. But the movie's producer has assured audiences that Pratt's take on #Mario won't offend the Italian community. In other news, George R.R. Martin revealed the title for the upcoming Jon Snow spin-off to Game of Thrones. Finally, Harley Quinn is back at it again on HBO Max. Season 3 of Harley Quinn is officially arriving in July, according to a Warner Media press release.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO