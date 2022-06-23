ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steve-O Says Jackass Was a 'Bad Influence' On Kids

By Ryan Leston
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJackass cast member Steve-O says the show was “legitimately a bad influence” on kids. Appearing on the podcast Hotboxin’ with Mike Tyson, the 48-year-old Jackass star explained why the show deserved its edgy reputation. “I think in the beginning of Jackass we were genuinely worth vilifying...

