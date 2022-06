If you aren’t familiar with PC building history, Alienware is a big player, being one of the first companies to sell gaming laptops to the average consumer. Of course, since then, they’ve gotten a ton of competition from the likes of Asus, but even so, they’re still a force to be reckoned with, and nowhere is it more obvious than the Alienware R10 Ryzen Edition. A higher-end gaming PC, you can grab it from Dell at a discounted price of $1,300, down from the list price of $1,800, which is pretty great for what you get in the box and one of our favorite Alienware deals of the day.

COMPUTERS ・ 2 DAYS AGO