Saint Johns, FL

Grace Ivey of Bartram Trail named Gatorade Player of the Year for Florida girls soccer

By Clayton Freeman, Florida Times-Union
The awards are adding up rapidly for Bartram Trail's Grace Ivey.

The junior midfielder received her latest accolades on Thursday, winning the Gatorade Florida Girls Soccer Player of the Year for 2021-22.

She is the first winner of the Gatorade girls soccer award not only for the Bartram Trail program but for all of St. Johns County, and now becomes one of the 51 candidates — one from each of the 50 states as well as the District of Columbia — for the nationwide Gatorade Player of the Year.

Ivey scored 13 goals and 11 assists last year for the Bears, who spent much of the season at No. 1 in multiple national rankings. Bartram Trail extended its winning streak to 32 games before a 3-2 loss to Creekside in the regional playoffs.

All-First Coast squad: FHSAA champions highlight Northeast Florida's best in 2021-22 girls soccer

LOADED FIELD: Meet the 2021-22 Volusia-Flagler-St. Johns All-Area Girls' Soccer team

With 40 goals and 24 assists in her three seasons at Bartram Trail, Ivey has committed to play college soccer at Texas A&M. She helped the Bears capture the Florida High School Athletic Association Class 7A championship in 2020 and 2021, the first two titles in the Bears program's history.

She has also worked her way onto the radar of the United States Soccer Federation, participating in a virtual training camp with the U.S. Under-17 women's national team while competition was interrupted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Other Gatorade Player of the Year winners from the region include the St. Johns Country Day quartet of Carson Pickett (2011-12), Chelsea Burns (2014-15), Abbey Newton (2017-18) and Kamy Loustau (2018-19), as well as Bolles' Olivia Candelino (2019-20).

Clayton Freeman covers high school sports and more for the Florida Times-Union. Follow him on Twitter at @CFreemanJAX.

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: Grace Ivey of Bartram Trail named Gatorade Player of the Year for Florida girls soccer

