San Diego County, CA

WaterSmart Landscape makeover winners

By staff
Coast News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleENCINITAS —Olivenhain Municipal Water District’s Board of Directors honored at its June 22 meeting Mike and Cathy Godfrey as OMWD’s winner of the 2022 WaterSmart Landscape Contest. “Maximizing water efficiency outdoors is especially important as drought conditions remain in effect across the state,”...

thecoastnews.com

coolsandiegosights.com

Celebrities, giant chickens, and history in Carlsbad!

Did you know the historic 1914 Twin Inns restaurant in Carlsbad hosted a variety of celebrities over the years? (Including Groucho Marx, who took the occasion to promote his latest movie Duck Soup.) Did you know the restaurant’s big plaster chickens along Highway 101 were featured in National Geographic Magazine?...
CARLSBAD, CA
NBC Los Angeles

A Huge Houseplant Exhibition Will Soon Sprout

MONSTERA, POTHOS, FERNS, OH MY: Leafy wonders that live, grow, and thrive inside your home? You may have a few pretty pots on the shelf, a basket by the front door, and an elaborate terrarium on the table. Many of us count Fiddle Leaf Figs among our friends, and Snake Plants? Those upright stunners do add an air of spiky spectacularness to many of our spaces. Whatever plants you dote upon, you've surely seen the ancient act of caring for domestic flora on the rise in the last few years, with several bestselling books, instructive videos, and stylish sites dedicated to turning formerly leafless abodes into gloriously green fantasias.
ENCINITAS, CA
thevistapress.com

What’s Up Downtown Oceanside

Oceanside Independence Parade June 25, Downtown Oceanside On Saturday the Oceanside Independence Parade returns to Downtown Oceanside! The 26th Annual Parade, presented by Genentech, A Member of the Roche Group, will have a new theme: “Oceanside Strong, Honoring Our Hometown Heroes.” The parade will kick off at 10 a.m. at the intersection of South Coast Highway and Wisconsin Avenue. In all 127 parade entries are expected to march, roll, walk and drive down historic Highway 101. A local tradition since 1892, the parade is made possible by over 100 volunteers. If you are available Saturday to volunteer, please email Cathy Nykiel at cathy@mainstreetoceanside.com. gO’side Free Downtown Shuttle Program Through Sept. 3, west end of the Pier View Way pedestrian underpass The new gO’side Downtown shuttle cruises the streets daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., providing riders with a free, fun, safe and efficient way to travel around Downtown Oceanside this summer season. Through this new electric vehicle shuttle pilot program, five-passenger electric shuttles can be hailed via the Ride Circuit smartphone app or by flagging down a shuttle in an area that is safe to stop for passenger boarding. The Oceanside service area covers from Oceanside Harbor south to Vista Way in the area west of Interstate 5, and runs through November. “Songs for a New World” June 24-26, Brooks Theater Don’t miss the final three performances of “Songs for a New World.” Adapted from Teatro San Diego’s successful production streamed during the COVID-19 pandemic, this gorgeous song cycle by Jason Robert Brown, composer of “Parade” and “Bridges of Madison County,” presents a series of songs and performers representing different forms of social injustice. Oceanside Theatre Company is partnering with Piper Restaurant to offer a 5-course dinner with perfectly crafted pasta and a ticket for only $89. Summer Block Party June 25, Flourish + Live Well, Jitters Coffee Pub, Beer Town Come enjoy the Oceanside Independence Parade at 10 a.m. and stay for the Summer Block Party hosted by Flourish + Live Well, Jitters Coffee Pub, Beer Town and Kindred Journeys. From noon to 5 p.m., enjoy food, beer, music and a makers market at this fun and family-friendly event. Sunset Vibes Creations, Goldie’s Record Company, MadStrange, Fireside Organics and many more local businesses and brands will be popping up for the market. Summer Solstice Spiritual Faire June 25, Artist Alley Oceanside Vibe into the summer with Mystic Soul Ritual Shop this Saturday following the Oceanside Independence Parade at the Summer Solstice Spiritual Faire. From noon-6 p.m. enjoy live music, tarot readings, henna, live art and 30-plus local vendors, makers and artists in Artist Alley Oceanside. Our Artist Alley and Downtown restaurants will also be open before and after the parade along the parade route to serve you. Art Auction and VIP reception June 25-Aug. 1, OMA Oceanside Museum of Art’s biennial Art Auction offers art lovers and collectors a chance to own a work of art by regional artists while supporting the museum. Nearly 80 works are on view in the Art Auction Preview Exhibition, which is open during regular museum hours through Aug. 1.
OCEANSIDE, CA
macaronikid.com

14 Free & Cheap Summer Events Happening This Weekend!

Here's 14 Events Happening in San Diego This Weekend, and 9 of them are FREE!. Free Entry for Children @ The New Children's Museum Mass Creativity Day!. FREE Mass Creativity Day. A celebration of art, creativity and community with live music, food, family-friendly activities and free admission to the Museum all day. 9 am–3 pm. Museum Park, The New Children’s Museum, 200 W. Island Ave. www.thinkplaycreate.org.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Channelocity

Wealthiest neighborhoods in Chula Vista--would you live here?

(Unwind/Shutterstock Images) Chula Vista is a major city located in California. This bolstering place is adjacent to San Diego. Chula Vista is the second-largest city in the San Diego metropolitan area, the seventh-largest city in Southern California, the fifteenth largest city in the state of California, and the 78th-largest city in the United States. The population was 275,487 as of the 2020 census, up from 243,916 as of the 2010 census.
CHULA VISTA, CA
Times of San Diego

San Diego Weekend Guide: June 24-26 – Fire & Ice

Gotta dance? Check. Want a neighborhood celebration or two? Check. Hungry? Check, check and check. This San Diego weekend offers up the goods – and more. The season takes hold at the San Diego Museum of Art for Summer Fridays, when the Balboa Park attraction stays open until 8 p.m. And this week, for the kick off, admission is free. To coincide with the launch, the museum hosts “Expressions of Pride: On the Steps at SDMA” with performances by Disco Riot, Gilbert Castellanos and the San Diego Shakespeare Society, beginning at 4 p.m. Summer Fridays continue through Aug. 5.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

San Diego's Stone Brewing sells to Sapporo

SAN DIEGO — Stone Brewing, San Diego County's largest brewing company, has been acquired by Japanese beer giant Sapporo's United States branch, it was announced today, June 24. "This is the right next chapter for Stone Brewing,'' said Greg Koch, co-founder and executive chairman of Stone Brewing. "For 26...
SAN DIEGO, CA
northcountydailystar.com

Single-Room Occupancy Hotel 330 Mar Vista Drive

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Planning Commission of the Chartered City of Vista, California, will hold a public hearing in the Vista Civic Center located at 200 Civic Center Drive, Vista, on July 5, 2022, at 6:00 PM, to receive and consider all evidence and reports presented at said hearing and/or obtained previously relative to the following matter:
VISTA, CA
Eater

LA’s Smoked Meat Superstar Heritage Barbecue Bringing Restaurant and Brewery to Oceanside

A Michelin-recognized restaurant known as one of the leaders of the burgeoning Los Angeles barbecue scene is heading to Oceanside. After operating as a wildly successful pop-up at regional Southern California breweries, Heritage Barbecue established its first restaurant in San Juan Capistrano in 2020, which was named one of “America’s Best New BBQ Spots” by Food & Wine Magazine and earned Bib Gourmand status in the 2021 Michelin Guide.
OCEANSIDE, CA
kusi.com

Borrego Springs community looks for answers amid SVP controversy

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A Borrego Springs community is still pleading for answers as county officials have proposed the release of a sexually violent predator in their neighborhood. So far the community has not heard from county officials about his placement as far as why they believe. Sarah Thompson,...
BORREGO SPRINGS, CA

