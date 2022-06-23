WaterSmart Landscape makeover winners

Oceanside Independence Parade June 25, Downtown Oceanside On Saturday the Oceanside Independence Parade returns to Downtown Oceanside! The 26th Annual Parade, presented by Genentech, A Member of the Roche Group, will have a new theme: “Oceanside Strong, Honoring Our Hometown Heroes.” The parade will kick off at 10 a.m. at the intersection of South Coast Highway and Wisconsin Avenue. In all 127 parade entries are expected to march, roll, walk and drive down historic Highway 101. A local tradition since 1892, the parade is made possible by over 100 volunteers. If you are available Saturday to volunteer, please email Cathy Nykiel at cathy@mainstreetoceanside.com. gO’side Free Downtown Shuttle Program Through Sept. 3, west end of the Pier View Way pedestrian underpass The new gO’side Downtown shuttle cruises the streets daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., providing riders with a free, fun, safe and efficient way to travel around Downtown Oceanside this summer season. Through this new electric vehicle shuttle pilot program, five-passenger electric shuttles can be hailed via the Ride Circuit smartphone app or by flagging down a shuttle in an area that is safe to stop for passenger boarding. The Oceanside service area covers from Oceanside Harbor south to Vista Way in the area west of Interstate 5, and runs through November. “Songs for a New World” June 24-26, Brooks Theater Don’t miss the final three performances of “Songs for a New World.” Adapted from Teatro San Diego’s successful production streamed during the COVID-19 pandemic, this gorgeous song cycle by Jason Robert Brown, composer of “Parade” and “Bridges of Madison County,” presents a series of songs and performers representing different forms of social injustice. Oceanside Theatre Company is partnering with Piper Restaurant to offer a 5-course dinner with perfectly crafted pasta and a ticket for only $89. Summer Block Party June 25, Flourish + Live Well, Jitters Coffee Pub, Beer Town Come enjoy the Oceanside Independence Parade at 10 a.m. and stay for the Summer Block Party hosted by Flourish + Live Well, Jitters Coffee Pub, Beer Town and Kindred Journeys. From noon to 5 p.m., enjoy food, beer, music and a makers market at this fun and family-friendly event. Sunset Vibes Creations, Goldie’s Record Company, MadStrange, Fireside Organics and many more local businesses and brands will be popping up for the market. Summer Solstice Spiritual Faire June 25, Artist Alley Oceanside Vibe into the summer with Mystic Soul Ritual Shop this Saturday following the Oceanside Independence Parade at the Summer Solstice Spiritual Faire. From noon-6 p.m. enjoy live music, tarot readings, henna, live art and 30-plus local vendors, makers and artists in Artist Alley Oceanside. Our Artist Alley and Downtown restaurants will also be open before and after the parade along the parade route to serve you. Art Auction and VIP reception June 25-Aug. 1, OMA Oceanside Museum of Art’s biennial Art Auction offers art lovers and collectors a chance to own a work of art by regional artists while supporting the museum. Nearly 80 works are on view in the Art Auction Preview Exhibition, which is open during regular museum hours through Aug. 1.

