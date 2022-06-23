ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mary Esther, FL

Cyber tip leads to Mary Esther man’s arrest, found with child pornography

By Aspen Popowski
 2 days ago

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. ( WKRG ) — A Mary Esther man was arrested after deputies found him with about 20 files of child pornography.

Phillip Dahn, 22, was arrested Wednesday, June 22, after child pornography was seen by a user on the web. The person took down the username and email address of the uploader. Their information was submitted as a cyber tip to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children Dec. 10, 2022.

After a subpoena was issued to Cox cable providers, deputies were able to track down Dahn. When asked if the account was his, Dahn replied, “sounds about right.”

Deputies searched Dahn’s tablet and found 20 files of child sex abuse material. Some of the files contained videos of children being molested by adult men, with the victims ranging from 5 to 11 years old.

Dahn was charged with 20 counts of Possession of Photographs of Sexual Performance By a Child. Dahn was also charged with one count of use of Two Way Communication Device to Facilitate a Felony.

Dahn is currently being held in the Okaloosa County Jail on a $105,000 bond.

