Texas State

Texas football is king of recruiting ‘perfect QBs’ with Arch Manning commitment

By Aryanna Prasad
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Arch Manning commitment doesn’t just mean that the University of Texas landed the nation’s biggest quarterback recruit: it has now landed three of them. The son of Cooper Manning and the grandson of Archie Manning has been considered a top quarterback prospect since middle school, but such is the life...

