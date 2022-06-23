ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Garfield County, UT

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Garfield, Wayne by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-23 13:56:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-23 15:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Capitol Reef National Park and Vicinity by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-25 11:59:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-26 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Capitol Reef National Park and Vicinity; Glen Canyon Recreation Area, Lake Powell; San Rafael Swell; South Central Utah; Western Canyonlands; Zion National Park FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms with heavy rain will be possible. * WHERE...A portion of Utah, including the following areas, San Rafael Swell, Capitol Reef National Park and Vicinity, Glen Canyon Recreation Area/Lake Powell, the Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument, Western Canyonlands and Zion National Park. * WHEN...From Sunday afternoon through Sunday evening. * IMPACTS...Thunderstorms with heavy rain may result in rapid onset of flooding of slot canyons, normally dry washes, slickrock areas, and recent burn scars. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
EMERY COUNTY, UT
ksl.com

Flash flooding hits southern Utah national parks, closing roads

CAPITOL REEF NATIONAL PARK — Flash flooding hit Capitol Reef National Park on Thursday, affecting both visitors and park rangers, Wayne County spokeswoman Kassidee Brown said. Park rangers were able to get visitors out of the wash in Grand Wash on Thursday, Brown said. There were only minor cuts...
WAYNE COUNTY, UT
AllOutdoor.com

Emergency Change to Johnson Reservoir Tiger Muskie Regs

The Utah DNR has announced an emergency change to the daily limit of tiger muskellunge at the Johnson Reservoir on Wednesday, June 8th. This increase allows anglers to catch and keep more tiger muskie before the upcoming draining of the Johnson Reservoir. The dam at Johnson Reservoir has repairs that need to be done this year. The tiger muskies are stocked by the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources in the reservoir. The DWR produces the tiger muskie using true muskellunge and northern pike to produce tiger muskie for Utah each year.
UTAH STATE

