Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Garfield, Wayne by NWS

The Utah DNR has announced an emergency change to the daily limit of tiger muskellunge at the Johnson Reservoir on Wednesday, June 8th. This increase allows anglers to catch and keep more tiger muskie before the upcoming draining of the Johnson Reservoir. The dam at Johnson Reservoir has repairs that need to be done this year. The tiger muskies are stocked by the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources in the reservoir. The DWR produces the tiger muskie using true muskellunge and northern pike to produce tiger muskie for Utah each year.

UTAH STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO