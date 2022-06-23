'Hacks' Comedic Darling Megan Statler Cast in 'Church Girls'

Editor’s note: The following contains spoilers for Season 1 of Obi-Wan KenobiStar Wars has always been a cautionary tale for parents. As a franchise that shows how bad parenting can lead to generational trauma, Star Wars is chockfull of examples of bad parents. Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen) was a horrible father even before his children were born — he Force-choked the mother of his children, a then-pregnant Padmé Amidala (Natalie Portman). When Anakin turned to the Dark Side, Darth Vader was no better. After years of neglecting them, he spent years trying to turn his son Luke (Mark Hamill) to the Dark Side, and when that didn’t work he tried to kill him along with his sister Princess Leia (Carrie Fisher). Yet, even the next generation made similar mistakes. Han Solo (Harrison Ford) and Leia missed the signs and their son Ben turn to the Dark Side, becoming Kylo Ren (Adam Driver). There’s even the messy backstory to Rey Skywalker (Palpatine?) (Daisy Ridley) and her parents. The saga has been an endless cycle of parenting failure after another. But with Obi-Wan Kenobi, we finally get parents with good family values. As the adoptive parents of Luke and Leia respectively, the Lars and Organas demonstrate how they want what's best for their children and claim them as their own. Though they meet an abrupt end in A New Hope, Kenobi helps carry their storylines since Revenge of the Sith and show just how much they meant to Luke and Leia.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 17 HOURS AGO