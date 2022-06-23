ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York, PA

Pennsylvania College of Art and Design opens temporary pop-up location

By Madison Montag
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania College of Art and Design is branching out as it opens a temporary pop-up location in York. The temporary location will remain open through December of 2022. The goal is to engage community members in...

Manheim skatepark to receive renovations

MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — The skate park at Overlook Park in Manheim Township might look different in the near future. In late May of 2022, the township invited the public to offer feedback for a newly designed skate park. On June 27, the American Ramp Company is unveiling...
MANHEIM, PA
abc27.com

Harrisburg Midtown Arts Center now a Live Nation venue

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Harrisburg Midtown Arts Center (H•MAC) has announced a multi-year partnership with Live Nation, making the leading live entertainment company its exclusive booking partner for the 1,200-capacity venue. Live Nation also unveiled the first shows that will be a part of the ongoing live...
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Chester County’s Brandywine Valley

Known as the heart of America’s garden capital…It’s Chester County. The Brandwine Valley is a vibrant visitor destination filled with shops, dining, outdoor beauty and adventure. We’re taking a road trip to Chester County to learn all there is to see, do, and of course eat in the beautiful slice of Pennsylvania.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Harrisburg youth invited to preview future summer work program

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Young adults in the City of Harrisburg are invited to get a first-hand look at a potential future summer program where they can earn money while taking care of the environment. City leaders are partnering with the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR)...
HARRISBURG, PA
The Best Glamping Campgrounds in Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania is a state with plenty of wildlife, pristine waters, and a great place for fun outdoor activities such as water rafting, hiking, or fishing. It is also home to some of the best glamping campgrounds. If you are wondering what glamping is, it is the same as traditional camping. Still, it includes modern amenities such as electricity, running water, a queen- or king-size bed, and some air-conditioning. According to Pennlive, glamping provides a perfect way of enjoying the best of both worlds. You will also be able to get in touch with nature by participating in various fun outdoor activities. Here, we will take a closer look at some of the best glamping campgrounds in Pennsylvania.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Harrisburg July 4 food truck and fireworks celebration

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Front Street in Harrisburg will be lined with 45 food trucks to celebrate Independence Day on Monday, July 4. The event will run from 1 p.m. through 9 p.m. at Riverfront Park. There will be a wide variety of food trucks at the event as...
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

ChambersFest returns for 36th annual event

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The 36th annual ChambersFest will kicking off Chambersburg’s community events on Saturday, July 9 and will run through July 16. Food, family activities, ice cream, history, and more are planned for the greater Chambersburg area. The weeklong festival is family friendly and will include...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
WGAL

Caledonia State Park pool will not open this summer

FAYETTEVILLE, Pa. — Caledonia State Park in Adams and Franklin counties has announced that its pool will not open this summer. Video above: Susquehanna Valley pools face lifeguard shortage. "Due to the extended difficulties in (completing) the painting and rehab project, along with the hurdles in filling our lifeguard...
FAYETTEVILLE, PA
WGAL

Lancaster County church displays new mural

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A Lancaster County church is displaying a new stained-glass mural with hopes of representing all people. As WGAL News 8's Kate Merriman explains, it is meant to show who they are as a church, and what vision they want the mural to stand for in the community. You can watch her full story above.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Bears enjoy new home in Snyder County

PENNS CREEK, Pa. — Himalayan Black Bears are known for the distinct "V" shape on their chest. They are typically found in Asia, but these two have found their way to Penns Creek in Snyder County. The two Himalayan Black Bears came to T&D's Cats of the World, an...
SNYDER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Explore York

You don’t need to travel far to have an amazing summer road trip! A short drive south on i-83 is the fun, delicious, and fascinating York County. From family friendly fun, outdoor adventures, amazing food, and rich history, there’s something for everyone in York. Learn more and how you can start planning your trip today.
YORK, PA
abc27.com

Midstate Markers-What is the Manor of Maske?

Gettysburg (WHTM) If you drive along Route 30 in Adams County, you will encounter a pair of state historical markers-one to the east of Gettysburg, the other to the west. They mark the boundaries of a piece of land that predates not only Gettysburg, but Adams County. Welcome to the Manor of Maske.
GETTYSBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Wawa has its sight set on York County site

Convenience store giant, Wawa known for its hoagies, coffee and breakfast sandwiches announced on Friday that it aims to potentially open 40 new stores in central Pennsylvania. Wawa is already planning to build new stores in Lancaster and Cumberland counties. And now it looks like Wawa also has its eyes...
YORK COUNTY, PA
lebtown.com

Will Wawa expand into Lebanon County?

A Wawa in Lebanon County? It could happen sooner than you might think. Although Lebanon County has long been clearly on the Sheetz side of the made-to-order Maginot Line dividing the Altoona-based chain from its Philly-based counterpart, today the detente isn’t quite so solid as it once was. You can now find Wawas and Sheetzs within sight of each other as far south as Florida. But not here in Lebanon County – yet.
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Author Spotlight: Shirley Showalter

The family structure has changed a lot over the past 50 years, including grand-parenting. Our next guest offers guidance for grandparents in her latest book. Shirley Showalter from Lititz joins us for today’s author spotlight. Her book “The Mindful Grandparent: The Art of Loving our Children’s Children” is available now.
LITITZ, PA
PennLive.com

Second annual Hershey LGBTQ Pride Event

The Second Annual Hershey Pride was held on Saturday in Chocolate Town Park, in the heart of downtown Hershey. The event included Music- Guest speakers- Vendors- Arts and crafts- Food and beverages- and more. Several information tables to learn more about the LGBTQ+ community were also available. A portion of...
HERSHEY, PA

