Activision Blizzard continues to surprise fans with the ways in which the company handles the lawsuits and allegations of widespread harassment and toxicity in its workplace. This time, according to an official release from the company, the shareholders of Activision Blizzard have voted to keep Bobby Kotick in his position on the board of directions and as CEO. This comes after multiple reports of misconduct and shady practices about Kotick have been released, including his alleged plan to buy media outlets in order to generate positive press about himself and Activision Blizzard.

BUSINESS ・ 3 DAYS AGO