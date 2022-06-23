ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Melissa Beck comes back to reality TV for ‘The Real World Homecoming: New Orleans’

By Monica Cooper, Lawrence Zarian
 2 days ago

Melissa Beck shared how she was cast on the reboot of “The Real World”. She said it was interesting being on the show the first time around and that the reboot was a really rewarding experience to get to know these people now, as adults. She also shared how special it was for her to get to share her Filipino culture on the show’s reboot and the response she got from fans for doing this.

“The Real World Homecoming: New Orleans” is streaming now on Paramount+.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on June 23, 2022.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

