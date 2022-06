New funding for the Move Ahead Washington project will come when the cost of license plate fees across the state rise, starting on July 1. The nearly $17 billion transportation project includes many investments, such as $3 billion for public transportation, $1 billion for Washington’s portion of the Interstate 5 replacement bridge over the Columbia River, $3 billion for maintenance and preservation, and $5.4 billion toward carbon reduction and multimodal expansion.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO