Godfrey, IL

Lewis and Clark Summerfest set for July 14

 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

GODFREY - Lewis and Clark Community College (LCCC) will welcome new and returning students to campus July 14 for Summerfest, an express registration event designed to prepare students for the Fall 2022 semester. The event will run from 3-6 p.m., in The Commons and Grove areas of the McPike Math...

The Telegraph

Hamel woman places second in pageant

HAMEL — McKenna Vereeke of Hamel was crowned first runner-up out of 26 women across the state in the Miss Illinois Scholarship Organization last weekend. The Miss Illinois Scholarship Organization is an official state preliminary to the Miss America Pageant. Vereeke, who competed as Miss River Valley, is a 2020 Edwardsville High School graduate entering her junior year at the University of Illinois in Springfield as a a clinical and counseling psychology major with a minor in music.
HAMEL, IL
The Telegraph

Granite City roof part of bigger project

A $4,000 grant from Landmarks Illinois to repair the roof of the Granite City Fire Museum is just part of a much larger plan to renovate the museum and the building next door to it. Landmarks Illinois has awarded $24,500 in matching funds to eight preservation projects across the state. A total of $16,000 was awarded to four projects through the Preservation Heritage Fund Grant Program. That includes the grant for the Granite City Fire Museum, which was built in 1904 and used as the city's first city hall, police station and firehouse.
GRANITE CITY, IL
The Telegraph

Pritzker signs Elik's diploma legislation

SPRINGFIELD — Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Friday signed legislation by state Rep. Amy Elik, R-Fosterburg, amending the code of multiple acts and agencies to replace references to high school equivalency certificates to State of Illinois High School Diplomas.
ILLINOIS STATE
The Telegraph

Historian displays photos in national Route 66 tour

EDWARDSVILLE - Local historian Cheryl Eichar Jett recently had her Route 66 historic photos featured in American Automobile Association's (AAA) festival about the Mother Road. Eichar Jett, of Edwardsville, is a Route 66 author, historian, playwright and photographer. She was chosen to provide photographs of Illinois' Route 66 attractions for the AAA-sponsored Route 66 Road Fest event in Oklahoma City, which occurred June 18-19 and in Tulsa, Oklahoma, this weekend.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
The Telegraph

Fieldon Independence Celebration set Saturday

FIELDON - The Village of Fieldon will bring back its Independence Celebration on Saturday, June 25. The event will start at Fieldon Baptist Church at 104 Public Road 11 a.m.-3 p.m. The church will serve BBQ pork steak sandwiches, potato chips, walking tacos, soft drinks and water. There will also be games for children. From 4-7 p.m., the Fieldon United Church of Christ at 205 S. 1st St. will serve buffalo fish, pulled pork, potato salad, hot dogs, baked beans, slaw, soft drinks and water. The church will have a cake walk starting at 4 p.m. and continue until they are out of cakes. The church will also sell cookbooks and have a 50/50 drawing. Fireworks start at dusk.
FIELDON, IL
The Telegraph

River Dragons rally past Quincy Gems 10-6

ALTON - This one had to feel good for the Alton River Dragons. It's been slim pickings lately as far as wins are concerned for the Dragons, who had lost three consecutive games and 10 of their past 14 after starting the season 8-2. After falling behind by four runs early against the Quincy Gems on Saturday night, making a plethora of fielding errors, another loss seemed likely.
ALTON, IL
The Telegraph

Homecoming celebration begins in Staunton Friday

STAUNTON - Staunton will be celebrating their 81st Homecoming starting Friday, June 24 at Fireman's Park, 900-998 Montgomery St., from 6-10:30 p.m. The event is complete with beer, bingo, concessions, rides, music and a variety of food every night. The Staunton volunteer firemen are working hard to make this 81st celebration fun for all ages and everyone is looking forward to Sunday's 4 p.m. parade of decorated floats and bands. Then, weather permitting, they will cap the whole weekend off with a fireworks display by the City of Staunton at dusk Sunday, June 26. The celebration at Staunton Recreation Park opens Friday night, June 24, with rides by Egyptian Exposition in operation from 6-10:30 p.m. Rides will also be operating from 6-10:30 p.m. Saturday and 5-9 on Sunday. Armbands, costing $25 will allow you one night of unlimited rides. The armbands will be available for purchase all three nights. Live music will be provided Friday by Captain Geech and The Shrimp Shack Shooters. Saturday by BoomSlang and DJ- Buffy's Beats on Sunday.
STAUNTON, IL
Godfrey, IL
The Telegraph

Hamiltons mark 60th anniversary

ALTON – Dr. Robert and Charlene Hamilton marked their 60th anniversary on June 10. They were married June 10, 1962, in North Platte, Nebraska at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church by the Rev. Daniel Schmidt.
ALTON, IL
The Telegraph

Troy apartment building sold

TROY — A 10-unit apartment building in Troy has a new owner. According to BarberMurphy, Georgia Clark has sold the apartment building at 209 S. Kimberlin St. in Troy to Tut & Tut Properties. BarberMurphy represented both parties in the transactions.
TROY, IL
The Telegraph

This Week In Pictures

ALTON - Each week award-winning photographer John Badman of The Telegraph captures images of the Riverbend. Here is a sampling of his photographs from this week. They also appear in the weekend issue of The Telegraph.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
The Telegraph

NCAA Live Showcase: 110 games in three days

EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville will be invaded this weekend by high school basketball players. Lots and lots of them. Jersey, Alton High and Marquette Catholic are among the teams participating in the showcase entered in an NCAA Live Showcase being sponsored by the Edwardsville basketball program.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
The Telegraph

Cahokia airport project may support 450-plus jobs

CAHOKIA  - The St. Louis Downtown Airport is experiencing a trend continuing into this year with flight operations escalating and a new project to bring hundreds of high-tech jobs.  This project will support more than 450 high-tech aerospace manufacturing jobs by improving production safety, reliability and efficiency, improving airport businesses and increasing global competitiveness for Southwest Illinois, as well as the entire state. The project has been in the works for several years and construction is expected to begin later this year.
CAHOKIA, IL
The Telegraph

Dragons fall to Illinois Valley, drop out of first place

ALTON - Blake Burris was hitting a ton Wednesday night for the Alton River Dragons, but Illinois Valley had the answers. Burris went 4 for 5 at the plate, tying a River Dragons team mark for most hits in a game, but the Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp had a pair of big innings and left Lloyd Hopkins Field with a 13-6 Prospect League victory. The River Dragons loss, coupled with a Wednesday night victory by the O'Fallon Hoots means the Dragons find themselves out of first place in the Prairie Land Division for the first time this season heading into Wednesday's showdown with the Hoots at 6:35 p.m. at The Hop. The River Dragons are 12-8, one-half game behind the 13-8 Hoots.
ALTON, IL
The Telegraph

Highway stretch will memorialize late fire chief

SOUTH ROXANA — A portion of Illinois 111 will be designated as “The Chief Todd Werner Memorial Highway” on Saturday, July 2. Werner, who died July 1, 2021, at the age of 48, worked in the fire service for 30 years. He joined the South Roxana Fire Department in 1996 and became its fire chief in 2013.
MADISON COUNTY, IL
The Telegraph

Resource list planned after school safety summit

A resource list for schools and semi-annual strategy sessions are planned following the June 7 Madison County School Safety Summit. Regional Superintendent Rob Werden said the summit provided "valuable insights" into the existing collaboration between local school districts and law enforcement. His office plans to host semi-annual meetings between all participants to continue discussions on strategies.
MADISON COUNTY, IL
The Telegraph

Ministry fears court ruling will make Illinois an abortion mecca

Friday's news that the Supreme Court had ended constitutional protections for abortion was bittersweet for Daniel and Angela Michael. For more than 29 years, the Highland couple's Small Victories Ministries has worked with women considering abortions - "exposing the evil," as they describe it. They saw Friday's ruling as great news for 26 states.  But not Illinois. The ruling won't stop one abortion in Illinois, they said. Instead, they expect the Supreme Court decision will make Illinois an "abortion destination refuge state."
ILLINOIS STATE
The Telegraph

The Telegraph

Alton, IL
ABOUT

The Telegraph is passionate and committed to its role as the watchdog and trusted source of news and entertainment for the Alton community and the River Bend region of Madison, Jersey, Calhoun, Macoupin, and Greene counties in Illinois.

 https://www.thetelegraph.com/

