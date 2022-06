Television coverage of the final day of the USATF Championships begins at 1 p.m. (PT) on NBC. Hayward Field (Eugene, Ore.) Television coverage of the final day of the USATF Championships begins at 1 p.m. (PT) on NBC. Dedicated links for field events will be available on USATF.tv along with coverage of the action prior to the television window.

EUGENE, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO