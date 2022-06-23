ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB DraftKings & FanDuel DFS Primer: Thursday (6/23) PREMIUM

By Josh Shepardson
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThursday’s main slate is a matinee. It starts at 12:10 pm ET on both DraftKings and FanDuel. However, the slate...

Verdugo hits 3-run HR, scorching Red Sox top Guardians 4-2

CLEVELAND  - Alex Verdugo hit a three-run homer, Jarren Duran had four hits and an RBI, and the Boston Red Sox beat the Cleveland Guardians 4-2 Saturday for their sixth straight victory.Verdugo's two-out rocket to right off Shane Bieber (3-4) gave Boston a 3-2 lead in the sixth inning. Duran added an RBI single in the ninth off Enyel De Los Santos.The scorching Red Sox moved a season-high 10 games over .500 and are 18-4 this month. Boston owns the second-best record in baseball since May 10 at 31-12, yet they remain 11 games back of the AL East-leading New...
Aroldis Chapman to make rehab appearance Sunday, then return as closer

Aroldis Chapman will appear for the Yankees' Double-A affiliate on Sunday and then could be activated. He will return to the ninth-inning role, according to Aaron Boone. (Bryan Hoch on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Clay Holmes has performed extremely well in Chapman's absence, so it's a bit surprising to see Boone...
Alek Manoah pitches well in win on Friday

Alek Manoah pitched 6 2/3 innings allowing two earned runs on five hits and three walks while striking out six during Toronto's win over Milwaukee on Friday. Manoah was cruising through 6 1/3 innings, only allowing a single run but succumb to a home run to Tyrone Taylor in the bottom of the seventh inning to end his night. All in all, it was a solid outing for Manoah who produced a great 34 percent CSW but only induced eight swinging strikes and six punch-outs. He has an excellent 9-2 record with a 2.05 ERA and 0.96 WHIP with 79 strikeouts over 87 2/3 innings. He'll next toe the rubber in a home matchup against the Red Sox on Wednesday.
Christian Arroyo delivers big hits in return from IL

Red Sox infielder Christian Arroyo went 3-for-4 with two singles and a two-run homer against the Guardians on Friday evening. He finished the day with three RBI. Boston ultimately defeated Cleveland by a score of 6-3. Fantasy Impact:. Arroyo is now slashing .211/.255/.368 with four homers, 13 RBI, three walks,...
Francisco Lindor drives in four on Friday

Lindor's four RBI brought him up to 56, a total he didn't reach until September 26th last year. He's on pace to shatter every number from last year, and although his .246 batting average leaves something to be desired, it's a small price to pay for the rest of his production. There's little reason to parse through Lindor's relatively mediocre quality of contact metrics. Simply enjoy the production he provides batting third in a strong lineup.
Fantasy Baseball Category Analysis: Tyrone Taylor, Yonathan Daza, Tanner Scott (2022)

When you review your team in H2H Roto leagues, are you still on track with how you drafted? Have you abandoned all hope and gone a different direction? Are you, like me, wondering what exactly happened to Trevor Rogers, the lefty you were sure would anchor your dynasty staff for years to come? Those of us in that boat have started a grief group on Twitter – hit me up at @thewonkypenguin if you need support.
Salvador Perez (thumb) likely to be sidelined eight weeks

Perez has a history of overcoming injuries and beating timetables, so fantasy managers shouldn't take the eight weeks as a firm prognostication. Nevertheless, Perez is going to miss at least a substantial portion of the remainder of the season, and it's unclear whether his performance will be affected when he returns considering the nature of the injury. Perez has nearly unrivaled power for a catcher but at this point, unless you have a free IL spot, managers should feel free to move on from him in mixed leagues.
Ty France out of the lineup on Friday

This was expected after France left Thursday's game after a nasty collision at first base. X-rays on his wrist were negative, but he's hardly out of the woods despite avoiding a fracture. It's not even clear whether his wrist or elbow is the exact issue, but he's undergoing an MRI shortly and the Mariners should provide further word soon. At a minimum, expect France to miss this weekend's games.
Jonathan Villar designated for assignment on Friday

Villar was actually in the Cubs' original lineup on Friday, so this was quite the fall from grace for the veteran. Chicago needed to clear a roster spot when the team activated David Bote from the 60-day injured list, so Villar, a veteran on a rebuilding club, was the casualty. He has six stolen bases on the year and has been productive throughout his career, so expect the Cubs to find a trading partner before releasing him.
Andrew Heaney (shoulder) back on IL

Heaney returns to the IL after just 1 start in what could mean a long stint on the IL. He's been terrific in his 15.1 innings of work in 2022, sporting a 0.59 ERA and 13.5 K/9. However, his injury history makes him far too unreliable to hold on to if you are tight on roster space. The Dodgers haven't revealed what the plans for the rotation will be yet.
Jalen Brunson continues to be on Knicks radar

The expectation remains that the New York Knicks will be heavily interested in Jalen Brunson once free agency opens up. (Tim MacMahon on Twitter) The Knicks acquired Jalen Duren and paired him with Kemba Walker in a trade to Detroit to open up cap space. They have been linked to Brunson for a while and the moves New York made on draft day all line up for them to make a big run at Brunson once free agency opens up on June 30.
Lars Nootbaar homers in Thursday's loss to Brewers

Nootbaar has picked up hits in just three of his last seven games for the Cardinals, hitting .286 with two runs scored, one home run, and three runs batted in over that span. The 24-year-old offers little fantasy value in any format currently, hitting just .169 with nine runs scored, two home runs, and seven runs batted in through 66 plate appearances this season.
Nikola Jovic

The Miami Heat have selected Nikola Jovic with the No.27 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft. International player Nikola Jovic made his switch from Water Polo to basketball at the age of 13 and now finds himself in the NBA taken by the Miami Heat. The 6’11” Serbian spent his 2021-22 season playing for Mega Basaket’s senior men’s team in the Adriatic Basketball Association where he averaged 11.7 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 3.4 assists in 25 games. Jovic was the top prospect coming out of the ABA and has a smooth shooting stroke that will give the Heat some help as a stretch four, which was one of their few weaknesses in the playoffs.
MarJon Beauchamp

The Milwaukee Bucks have selected Marjon Beauchamp with the No.24 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft. Marjon Beauchamp averaged 15.1 points and 7.3 rebounds per game during his time with the G-League Ignite, and those numbers should translate to the NBA as he continues his development with the Milwaukee Bucks. He has a 7’0 wingspan along with a solid frame and the size to compete in the league. Beauchamp does have some glaring weaknesses on the defensive side of the ball and can sometimes lack physicality, but he has raw talent with a ton of room for improvement.
A.J. Griffin

The Atlanta Hawks have selected A.J. Griffin with the No. 16 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft. A projected top-10 pick moved 15, the Hawks feel great about this prospect. This 18-year-old measures at 6’6 (6”10 wingspan) and 200 pounds. He possesses an NBA-ready body with an elite-level jump shot. During his college days, he shot 45% from behind the arc. He makes for a perfect Day 1 contributor for a Hawks team that has continued to regress after making the ECF just one season ago.
Jalen Williams

The Oklahoma City Thunder have selected Jalen Williams with the No.12 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft. Jalen Williams becomes the first player out of Santa Clara picked in the first round of the NBA Draft since the Phoenix Suns drafted Steve Nash 26 years ago. Williams skyrocketed up draft boards after he showcased his all-around skill set at the NBA Combine, displaying his shooting ability, basketball IQ, and defensive prowess. Williams's frame represents the modern NBA two-way guard with his length and ability to put the ball on the floor. He’ll be paired with Chet Holmgren who the Thunder selected at No.2, as they look to add to their young, deep roster with multiple first round picks left.
Jake LaRavia

The Minnesota Timberwolves are selecting Jake LaRavia with the No. 19 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft. One of the hottest names in the draft, LaRavia saw his stock trend upwards in the weeks leading up to the draft. The Wake Forest standout is known for being an excellent shooter that excels in off-dribble and open floor spacing. His rebounding is above average but both his playmaking and defense leave a lot to be desired. Adding this young prospect allows the Grizzlies to move Dillion Brooks to a scoring role off the bench in which he played his best basketball in 2022 doing such. In return for the 19th selection, the Grizzlies traded their 22nd and 29th picks in the draft.
Patrick Baldwin Jr Jr.

The Golden State Warriors have selected Patrick Baldwin Jr. with the No. 28 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft. The reigning NBA champs continue to get richer with the addition of Balwin Jr. After battling through injuries during the 2021-22 season to play just 11 games, former five-star and top-10 prospect Patrick Baldwin Jr. declared for this year’s NBA Draft having averaged 12.1 PPG, 5.8 RPG, and 1.5 APG as a freshman. He struggled at the college level with his shooting but blew away scouts in workouts and with his overall measurements. His game remains a bit unpolished and he makes for a project but with Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, and Draymond Green in town, there is no rush for the rookie to play.
Jabari Smith selected No.3 by the Houston Rockets

The Houston Rockets have selected Auburn’s Jabari Smith with the No.3 pick in the 2022 NBA draft. Jabari Smith is an elite shooter at 6’10” and a threat to score from anywhere on the court, especially from three-point range where he shot a stellar 42% in college. Combine that with his ability to play lock-down defense and the Rockets were able to get a steal at No.3 in Jabari Smith, who is arguably the most NBA-ready and will be a valuable two-way player.
