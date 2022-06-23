MLB DraftKings & FanDuel DFS Primer: Thursday (6/23) PREMIUM

The Golden State Warriors have selected Patrick Baldwin Jr. with the No. 28 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft. The reigning NBA champs continue to get richer with the addition of Balwin Jr. After battling through injuries during the 2021-22 season to play just 11 games, former five-star and top-10 prospect Patrick Baldwin Jr. declared for this year’s NBA Draft having averaged 12.1 PPG, 5.8 RPG, and 1.5 APG as a freshman. He struggled at the college level with his shooting but blew away scouts in workouts and with his overall measurements. His game remains a bit unpolished and he makes for a project but with Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, and Draymond Green in town, there is no rush for the rookie to play.
Comments / 0