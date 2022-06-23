MLB DraftKings & FanDuel DFS Primer: Thursday (6/23) PREMIUM

The Minnesota Timberwolves are selecting Jake LaRavia with the No. 19 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft. One of the hottest names in the draft, LaRavia saw his stock trend upwards in the weeks leading up to the draft. The Wake Forest standout is known for being an excellent shooter that excels in off-dribble and open floor spacing. His rebounding is above average but both his playmaking and defense leave a lot to be desired. Adding this young prospect allows the Grizzlies to move Dillion Brooks to a scoring role off the bench in which he played his best basketball in 2022 doing such. In return for the 19th selection, the Grizzlies traded their 22nd and 29th picks in the draft.

