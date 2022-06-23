ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, TX

Pride events in Montgomery County

By Jamie Swinnerton
The Courier
The Courier
 2 days ago

This weekend includes a variety of events during Pride Month, recognizing the history of LGBTQ civil...

www.yourconroenews.com

Comments / 1

montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

CONCERT ON LAKE TO BENEFIT PRECINCT 1 VOLUNTEER DIVE TEAM

ROCK THE (Lake Conroe) DAM with Rewind Texas & Pontoon Party Group this 4th of July Weekend!! This is a 100% donated event made possible by the San Jacinto River Authority, Montgomery County local law enforcement, Pontoon Party Group, Rewind Texas, and many, many more. We will have people ready to help with parking boats, a designated swimmer’s area, food available (first come first serve), and porta-pottys! Pre-show special thanks & announcements will start around noon, we’ll be honoring a special guest, and all the men and women that fight for & protect our freedom. Dawn will sing the National Anthem and then we’ll just party! This is going to benefit the Montgomery County Precinct 1 Constable Search and Recovery Volunteer Dive Team. This is the Team tasked with recovering victims who have drowned on Lake Conroe.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
katymagazineonline.com

12 Must-Knows for Every Katy Newcomer

You recently moved here, so let me be the first to say, "Welcome to Katy!" There are so many exciting things to learn about our fine community. To help ease your transition, read these essential "must knows" about Katy, Texas!. Photo of the Katy Cowgirls, Katy Magazine. 1. Katy is...
KATY, TX
mocomotive.com

5 events to visit in Conroe, Montgomery this weekend, June 24-26

Here are five events in the Conroe and Montgomery area June 24-26. June 24: Watch a movie in the park. The city of Conroe hosts family movie nights. An outdoor screening of “Sing 2” will be featured. Bringing chairs and blankets is encouraged. Cash-only concessions will be available. Movies begin at approximately 8:15 p.m. Free (admission). Heritage Place, 500 Metcalf St., Conroe. www.cityofconroe.org.
CONROE, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

OVER 100 DOGS AIRLIFTED FROM CONROE TO DELAWARE

Another before sunrise assist with the Montgomery County Animal Shelter as they load 112 dogs for a flight to Delaware to find them forever homes. 77 dogs from Montgomery County and 35 from Harris County. Flight and transport costs are covered by non-profit rescue groups. With shelters overflowing in Texas, shelters in the Northeast and Northwest United States are empty with animal lovers begging to adopt dogs.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
The Courier

Robin Montgomery: In the aftermath of the Fort Parker Massacre a skunk saved the day

In the early 1830s, James W. Parker was a school teacher in the area west of Montgomery later called High Point. It was also Parker who over a number of years would later hunt for captives which Comanches and Kiowas had taken at Fort Parker near Groesbeck on May 19, 1836. His rigorous routine set the prototype for John Wayne's role in the classic movie, "The Searchers." However, conditions at the scene of the massacre also set the stage for an adventure of another sort for James W. Parker. The basis for the adventure lay in his role as...
MONTGOMERY, TX
The Courier

Lions celebrate Community Partners while hearing from the ‘Space City Weather’ guy

Greetings from the "Greatest Lions Club in the World!" This week brought yet another amazing meeting with amazing people. It was a very good meeting where we honored all four tiers of donors that keep our Lions club afloat that helps us give so much back to the community. We started the meeting as always with "God Bless America," the pledge to our great country and state, the invocation led by Lion Ed Dolphin, and the "Smile" song sang acapella by our very own past president Mike Sproba. Next up we had our Community Partner - spotlight of the...
CONROE, TX
reporterwings.com

What overturning Roe v. Wade means for pregnant people in pollution hotspots

For many pregnant people in Baytown, Texas, there aren’t a whole lot of options. That’s not just in terms of seeking services for reproductive health like abortion care, although there is certainly a dearth of local providers for that particular need. But the town, which sits on the eastern edge of Harris County, abutting the Houston Ship Channel and the San Jacinto River, is a known pollution hotspot. Keeping yourself and a developing fetus safe from toxic exposures can be a real challenge — and it’s just one example of how environmental and reproductive justice issues collide in “fenceline” communities.
BAYTOWN, TX
ABC13 Houston

Harris County faced with high maternal mortality rates in Texas

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas -- Barriers to accessing and paying for health care have led to higher rates of maternal mortality in Texas than other parts of the U.S., experts said, with Black women and women older than age 35 facing the highest risks. Dr. Manda Hall is the associate commissioner...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
NewsBreak
Society
News Break
Politics
Click2Houston.com

Wealth will now largely determine which Texans can access abortion

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. The U.S. Supreme Court’s decision Friday to strike down Roe v. Wade will help further create a single class of Texans able to terminate their pregnancies with little financial hardship: the wealthy.
TEXAS STATE
The Courier

Social Lites - Historic Downtown Conroe

Have fun indoors in this hot June! Get tickets for "Dearly Departed" at the Owen Theatre presented by The Players Theatre through Sunday, July 9, at www.OwenTheatre.com. "Dearly Departed" is a comedy about a dysfunctional family that goes to a funeral in the Deep South. The C. Kidz Summer Theatre Camp is June 27 through July 7 for youth 9 years of age through 16 years. The participating youth will learn audition techniques, how to do a monologue, musical theatre skills, and the camp will culminate in a show, "All Shook Up" on July 7 at 6 p.m....
CONROE, TX
kwhi.com

HAY BALER FIRE BURNS 27 ACRES IN CHAPPELL HILL

Over two dozen acres and numerous hay bales burned after a hay baler caught fire Friday in Chappell Hill. Around 11:30 a.m., the Chappell Hill Volunteer Fire Department responded to a vehicle fire off of FM 2447 near River Bottom Lane. Upon arrival, firefighters found a round baler and hay...
CHAPPELL HILL, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

Mayor Turner’s statement on Texas Supreme Court ruling on Texas Central Railroad

Please attribute the following statement to Mayor Sylvester Turner. “I support the Texas Supreme Court ruling that the Texas Central high-speed rail project has eminent domain authority under Texas law. I hope the decision will revive interest in the project and incentivize investors to move forward in financing and building the Houston to Dallas bullet train.
HOUSTON, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

Crime Stoppers of Houston Fugitive Friday - 6/24/22

HOUSTON, TX -- In an effort to keep our neighborhoods safe, Crime Stoppers of Houston and the Harris County Sheriff's Office are seeking the public's help locating the following individuals that have active Felony and/or Misdemeanor Warrants. Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the location...
HOUSTON, TX
bigcityreview.com

10 Best Seafood Restaurants In Houston, Texas

Our 10 Best Seafood Restaurants In Houston, Texas is a helpful guide in showcasing the best places to find high-quality Seafood in the wonderful city of Houston, Texas. Whether it’s a quick fix for some great clam chowder or some fried shrimp or you are looking for a relaxing and beautiful atmosphere and to bring a friend or the entire family, we have some great picks to choose from below. From fried finger foods to extraordinary seafood dishes, let us help you find the 10 Best Seafood Restaurants In Houston, Texas.
HOUSTON, TX
