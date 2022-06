In the midst of an unofficial visit to Texas A&M, Dripping Springs (Texas) quarterback and Baylor commit Austin Novosad has received an offer from the Aggies. Jimbo Fisher and Co. are the latest program to officially enter the mix with the four-star passer, who is also an A&M legacy. After receiving an offer from Ohio State and visiting the Buckeyes two weekends ago, Novosad is also drawing interest from Georgia.

COLLEGE STATION, TX ・ 9 HOURS AGO