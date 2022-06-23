ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, TX

Montgomery County judge’s wife allegedly defrauded of $30K

By Jose R. Gonzalez
The Courier
The Courier
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Wisconsin woman reportedly posed as Best Buy Geek Squad employee via phone and internet...

www.yourconroenews.com

Comments / 3

Related
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

LIFE IN PRISON FOR CONROE DOUBLE MURDER

On February 12, 2020, at about 5:25 PM, Conroe Police Officers were dispatched to the parking lot at 11133 S IH-45 N at Crighton Rd. (River Bend Station). Dispatch received reports that several men had been shot. Police and paramedics arrived and found three males shot inside of a passenger car. Lifesaving measures were started on the men, but two did not survive. A third male was transported to HCA Houston Healthcare Conroe in critical condition. Conroe Police Detectives, the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office, and Officers from numerous agencies arrived and started the investigation. The two deceased males of Conroe were identified as Devin Lee Rash, 20, and Ryan York, age 20. The third male, Bryce Smith, age 20, survived the shooting but a bullet remains in his head. Conroe Police arrested Waymon Nicholas Jordan and charged him with Capital murder. He claimed that there was a third person who did the shooting that was done with Jordan’s father’s .22 caliber gun. Almost three hours Conroe Police continued to interrogate Jordan. He finally admitted to shooting the trio and killing the two.
CONROE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Montgomery County, TX
Crime & Safety
State
Wisconsin State
City
Conroe, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
The Woodlands, TX
Crime & Safety
City
The Woodlands, TX
County
Montgomery County, TX
kwhi.com

SIX PEOPLE SENTENCED IN DISTRICT COURT

Six people pled guilty and were sentenced by Judge Carson Campbell in District Court this week. Sperry Demack Nichols Laster, 40 of Washington, was sentenced to 8 years in prison for Injury to a Child. Alineicia Nichole Charna Ewing, 25 of Brenham, had her probation adjudicated and was sentenced to...
BRENHAM, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

TEEN SHOOTS ANOTHER TEEN AT WHAT SHOOTER CLAIMS WAS A ROBBERY ATTEMPT

Initial information says that a man suffered a gunshot wound after attempting to rob someone and he tried to run away, according to the sheriff’s office. The Harris County Sheriff’s Office Precinct 3 units responded to a shooting in northeast Harris County on Friday. The shooting happened in...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Keough
mocomotive.com

FATAL CRASH IN SOUTH MONTGOMERY COUNTY

Just before 4 am Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call that a resident had heard what they thought to be a crash on the Grand Parkway near Imperial Promenade. A short time later deputies found the crash with a vehicle…. Original Article: https://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/fatal-crash-in-south-montgomery-county-2/
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

PURSUIT ENDS ON FM 1960

A Montgomery County Deputy attempted to stop a vehicle on I-45 near Budde which resulted in pursuit until the vehicle crashed into a female at FM 1960 and I-45. The suspect then fled as he fired shots got him at Hooters on FM 1960. Harris County Homicide Detectives are on the scene as the suspect suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fraud#Bmo Harris Bank#Money Laundering#County Judge#Economy#Learn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KHOU

Missing: 7-month-old Houston baby with health issues

HOUSTON — A search is underway for a Houston baby who hasn't been seen in 10 days. Relatives told police that 7-month-old Kodi Davis has health issues and needs. "immediate medical attention." She is believed to be with her mother, 18-year-old Kennedy Greene. They were last seen on June...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

1 killed in crash in southwest Houston, drivers tested for DWI

HOUSTON - Authorities are piecing together what led up to a deadly crash in southwest Houston overnight Saturday. Based on preliminary information by the Houston Police Department, it happened a little before 3:15 a.m. in the 6300 block of Telephone Rd. That's where a Cadillac was heading northbound and a Ford Fiesta was driving southbound.
HOUSTON, TX
The Courier

The Courier

Montgomery County, TX
720
Followers
623
Post
94K+
Views
ABOUT

The Courier covers news, sports, and community interests for Texas's Montgomery County

 https://www.yourconroenews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy