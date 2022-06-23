ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

15 Ducks playing summer ball

GoDucks.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEUGENE – Fifteen Oregon players who will return for the 2023 season are currently...

goducks.com

Tide 100.9 FM

Former Bama Bat Announces Cross-Country Transfer

Former Alabama baseball player Owen Diodati announced his transfer to the University of Oregon on Saturday evening. "My time at the University of Alabama has been unforgettable. With that being said, I am beyond excited for the next chapter. Proud to announce my commitment to play baseball & further my education at the University of Oregon! Go ducks," said Diodati in a Twitter post.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
GoDucks.com

Sewell Named Walter Camp Preseason All-American

EUGENE, Ore. — Oregon linebacker Noah Sewell has been named a 2022 preseason first-team all-American by the Walter Camp Football Foundation, the organization announced on Monday. Sewell was also named a preseason first-team all-American by Phil Steele earlier this month, with long snapper Karsten Battles landing on the second...
EUGENE, OR
Eugene, OR
Eugene, OR
Oregon Sports
Eugene, OR
Scorebook Live

Track phenom Mia Brahe-Pedersen of Lake Oswego breaks more records, sets higher goals: ‘I need to make sure I don’t stay too much in this moment of success’

By René Ferrán | Photo by Taylor Balkom  Mia Brahe-Pedersen has earned herself a day of rest.  Over the past month, the Lake Oswego rising junior has won two OSAA 6A state championships and added a Nike Outdoors National title in the 200 meters to the Nike Indoors title she won in March. ...
LAKE OSWEGO, OR
deseret.com

Church schedules groundbreaking for Willamette Valley Oregon Temple

Groundbreaking plans are scheduled for the Willamette Valley Oregon Temple, the First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced Monday. Elder Valeri V. Cordón, a General Authority Seventy who serves as first counselor in the church’s North America West Area presidency, will preside at Willamette Valley temple groundbreaking ceremony on Oct. 29. The event is by invitation only.
EUGENE, OR
polkio.com

Offbeat Oregon History: Monmouth’s 150-year tradition of Prohibition in Oregon

On May 18, 2010, a select group of Oregonians became the last voters in the history of the western United States to vote on a repeal of Prohibition. This wasn’t marijuana prohibition — it was the old 1920s kind: speakeasies, blind pigs, the Volstead Act, the W.C.T.U. The kind of Prohibition that was repealed everywhere else in the western U.S. in (or not long after) 1933. You see, alone among all the towns and cities of every U.S. state west of the Mississippi River, the town of Monmouth, Oregon, still outlawed the sale of ardent spirits — as it had for 150 years.
MONMOUTH, OR
Lebanon-Express

Sammich Food Truck open in Lebanon

Sammich Food Truck is officially open at Tallman Brewing, 2055 Primrose St. in Lebanon. The famous truck, which was once featured on Guy Fieri’s “Guy's Grocery Games” in Ashland, serves Chicago-inspired smoked meat sandwiches, including the fan favorite “Pastrami Zombie.”. “When you go to Sammich, you...
LEBANON, OR
KGW

Tesla plans super-sized charging station in small Oregon town

SUTHERLIN, Ore. — Tesla is planning to build a massive Supercharger station in Oregon, an outpost apparently rivaled in scale only by one operating station in California and another under construction in the Golden State. The Oregon site is right off Interstate 5 in the Douglas County town of...
SUTHERLIN, OR
kqennewsradio.com

SUNDAY THE HOTTEST DAY OF THE YEAR FOR ROSEBURG AND MEDFORD

Sunday was the hottest day of the year so far, for both Roseburg and Medford. Data from the National Weather Service said the mercury reached 100 degrees at the Roseburg Regional Airport and 103 degrees in Medford. The previous highest temperature in 2022 for both cities was 88 and 92 respectively, and was set last Thursday.
ROSEBURG, OR
kezi.com

Many escape heat on Florence coast; businesses get much needed boost

FLORENCE, Ore-- Temperatures are nearing triple digits this weekend, and hundreds decided to flock to the coast to escape the heat and enjoy the sun by the water. Bill Reagan has been fishing off the Florence coast for 20 years and said he's been eagerly waiting to get back out on the water for this summer season.
FLORENCE, OR
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Brown, state and U.S. lawmakers in Oregon widely condemn U.S. Supreme Court decision

The U.S. Supreme Court’s decision Friday to overturn nearly 50 years of abortion rights protections sparked an outpouring of condemnation in Oregon where reproductive rights are protected by law and Democrats hold the majority of state offices. Political leaders, from the state’s U.S. senators and representatives to legislators and candidates for office, called the decision […] The post Brown, state and U.S. lawmakers in Oregon widely condemn U.S. Supreme Court decision appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
OREGON STATE
hh-today.com

On the riverfront path: Fire in a big tree

If you go west on Albany’s Dave Clark Riverfront Path, on your right just before you cross under the Lyon Street Bridge you see this partially burned-out cottonwood trunk . The inside of the hollow trunk is blackened by fire. For a couple of weeks or so, the hole has been protected by chicken wire, presumably to keep anyone from exploring the inside. A “danger” sign has been tacked to the tree, and there’s yellow caution tape to keep people out.
ALBANY, OR
clayconews.com

FATAL MOTORCYCLE CRASH ON HIGHWAY 20 IN OREGON

LINN COUNTY, OR (June 27, 2022) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Saturday, June 25, 2022 at approximately 6:58 PM, OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle motorcycle crash on Highway 20 near milepost 55, approximately 25 miles east of Sweet Home. The preliminary...
SWEET HOME, OR
kqennewsradio.com

MAN HOSPITALIZED AFTER MOTORCYCLE WRECK

A Roseburg man was hospitalized after a motorcycle wreck on Saturday. An Oregon State Police report said at 4:45 p.m. the crash was reported on Interstate 5 northbound near the landfill exit. The 63-year old said he was cut off, causing him to swerve into the center divider to avoid a collision with an unknown vehicle. The man was transported to CHI Mercy Medical Center for what appeared to be non-life- threatening injuries. He was transferred to Sacred Heart Medical Center at Riverbend in Springfield.
ROSEBURG, OR
kezi.com

Springfield home gutted by explosion, fire

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- A home is a total loss after an explosion and subsequent fire destroyed it, Eugene Springfield Fire says. Fire department officials say that at about 2 a.m. early this morning, June 27, crews responded to multiple reports of an explosion and fire at a house on Seventh Street in Springfield. The house was reportedly completely engulfed in flames by the time crews arrived, and the property was declared a complete loss. Officials say the Springfield Utility Board was contacted and shut off electricity to the building. Fire crews were able to contain the inferno after several hours and no other neighboring structures were damaged or lost, according to the fire department.
SPRINGFIELD, OR

